CUCET 2021: CUCET 2021: Form issued for admission in these 12 Central Universities, How to apply for UG-PG courses – Cucet Exam 2021 Application Form, Apply at cucet.nta.nic.in ug pg Admission

Highlights
- Form for admission in Central Universities issued
- The NTA will take the CUCET exam in September
- You can take admission in UG, PG and integrated courses
CUCET 2021 Application Process: How to apply
NTA has filled the application for CUCET 2021. Online applications have started on cucet.nta.nic.in from Monday, 16th August 2021. The last date to apply is 01 September 2021 at 11.50 pm. You will have until 11.50pm on 02 September 2021 to pay the application fee. The following is the link for CUCET online application.
The exam will be conducted online on 15, 16, 23 and 24 September 2021 in various cities of the country. The exam will be of 2 hours in which multiple choice questions will be asked.
Entrance exams for these 12 central universities
University of Assam, Silchar
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central Gujarat University
Central Haryana University
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Karnataka Central University
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Details of the course you want to take, eligibility, entrance exam can be found in the information bulletin given below. In addition, you can also visit the website of the respective university.
CUCET 2021 UG and Integrated Information Bulletin
CUCET 2021 PG Information Bulletin
Click here to apply online for CUCET 2021.
