CUCET 2021: CUCET 2021: Form issued for admission in these 12 Central Universities, How to apply for UG-PG courses – Cucet Exam 2021 Application Form, Apply at cucet.nta.nic.in ug pg Admission

Central University Entrance Entrance Examination 2021: CUCET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct entrance exams for admission in 12 central universities across the country. Its name is Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET). Through this, admission will be given in various UG, PG and integrated courses in all the 12 central universities. Whether it is a student who has passed 12th or a young person who has completed his degree, everyone can apply for the course of their choice.



CUCET 2021 Application Process: How to apply

NTA has filled the application for CUCET 2021. Online applications have started on cucet.nta.nic.in from Monday, 16th August 2021. The last date to apply is 01 September 2021 at 11.50 pm. You will have until 11.50pm on 02 September 2021 to pay the application fee. The following is the link for CUCET online application.

CUCET Exam Sample: CUCET Exam Sample

The exam will be conducted online on 15, 16, 23 and 24 September 2021 in various cities of the country. The exam will be of 2 hours in which multiple choice questions will be asked.

Entrance exams for these 12 central universities

University of Assam, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central Gujarat University

Central Haryana University

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Karnataka Central University

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Details of the course you want to take, eligibility, entrance exam can be found in the information bulletin given below. In addition, you can also visit the website of the respective university.

CUCET 2021 UG and Integrated Information Bulletin

CUCET 2021 PG Information Bulletin

Click here to apply online for CUCET 2021.

