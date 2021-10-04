cucet 2021: CUCET 2021: UG, PG CUCET answer key issued for admission, learn how to file an objection – cucet 2021 answer key issued on cucet.nta.nic.in, how to check challenge

Highlights CUCET 2021 North released.

Submit your objections by October 5.

Here’s how to file an objection.

CUCET 2021 Answered: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a provisional answer key to the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021). Candidates appearing for the CUCET 2021 exam this year can visit the official website of NTA CUCET at cucet.nta.nic.in to download the answer key and check the answers to their questions.



The CUCET exam started from 15th September

Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is taken for admission to Undergraduate (UG) or Intergraduate (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) program courses. The Computer Based (CBT) General Entrance Examination for the academic session 2021-22 was held on 15, 16, 23 and 24 September 2021.

Objections raised until 5 October

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge by paying a fee of Rs.200 per question. This facility is available from 3 October to 5 October 2021 (until 7:00 pm). Candidates can pay processing fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / Paytm / UPI till 05 October 2021 (till 11:50 pm).

CUCET 2021 Answer Key: Learn how to check and download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the CUCET 2021 Answer Key.

Step 3: A login window will open on the new webpage.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter application number, password or date of birth to sign.

Step 5: The answer key will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Learn how to file an objection

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021’.

Step 3: Login using your application number and password.

Step 4: View the question paper and click on the corresponding link.

Step 5: To challenge the selected option, you can use one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking on the check box.

Step 6: Scroll down, ‘Save your claim’ and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the fee and download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you.

