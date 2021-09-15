cucet 2021: NTA CUCET 2021: Important Notice issued by NTA, here is the date sheet of CUCET entrance exam

NTA CUCET 2021 Exam Date:The Central University entrance examination will be held from September 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important notices for the Central University General Entrance Examination (CUCET) 2021. Candidates who had applied for admission for PG, UG and Undergraduate Integrated (UI) courses can view the notice of CUCET 2021 on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.



In fact, for the academic session 2021-22, CUCET (CUCET 2021) for Postgraduate (PG) and Graduate (UG) and Undergraduate Integrated (UI) admissions in various Central Universities across the country will be held on 15, 16, 23 and 15 September 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 to 5 pm.

The NTA has decided to change the schedule of Undergraduate / Integrated (UI) i.e. Day 1 (15.09.2021) test day with Post 3 (23.09.2021) of PG schedule by issuing official notification. However, no reason was given in the NTN notice to do so.

September 15, 2021 (Day 1) – PGQP 02, 05, 11, 28, 29, 38, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 in the first shift while PGQP 03, 14, 17, 20, 24, 27, 32, 33, 35 is going to happen in the second shift.

September 16, 2021 (Day 2) – Paper codes PGQP 04, 13, 15, 19, 30, 31, 37, 50, 51, 54 and 57 in the first shift while PGQP 01, 07, 09, 10, 16, 21, 23 36 36, 39, 44 will be in the second shift.

23 September 2021 (Day 3) – UIQP01 in the first shift and UIQP02 paper code in the second shift.

September 24, 2021 (Fourth Day) – Paper Code PGQP 06, 08, 25, 26, 41, 42, 43 and 58 in the first shift and PGQP 12, 18, 22, 34, 40, 52, 53, 55, 56 in the second shift. Will be done.

Online application for CUCET 2021 started from 16th August 2021 and ended till 01.50 pm on 01st September 2021. The time for submission of application fee was given till 11.50 pm on 02 September 2021. Eligible candidates can check the required updates by visiting the official website of NTA nta.ac.in or cucet.nta.nic.in.

