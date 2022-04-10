CUET 2022: CUET for UG course at Aligarh Muslim University, proposal approved – Admission to UG course will be through cuet in amu, proposal approved

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday approved the proposal to appear for the University Common Entrance Test (CUET) for degree courses in the current session. AMU’s academic council discussed a letter from UGC to the university earlier this month, in which it sought to address some of the concerns raised by AMU about the potential loss of institutional autonomy due to CUET.

A spokesman for the AMU said in a letter to the AMU that the UGC had assured the university that it would use the CUET marks but for admissions including internal reservations, vice-chancellor’s admission rights for various categories, bridge courses and admission of madrassa students. There will be no effect on the provisions of the University.



The recommendations of a committee set up in December to consider all aspects of the subject were approved at a meeting of the Academic Council. The AMU vice-chancellor had sent a detailed letter seeking clarification on various issues, on which clarifications on several issues were sent by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Education.

According to the recommendations of the committee approved by the Academic Council, the University will conduct its own counseling, as it has been doing in previous years. According to the procedure, candidates from madrassas / institutes recognized by AMU will also be eligible for admission on the basis of CUET score, if they have fulfilled the eligibility conditions prescribed in the guidelines for AMU admission.

Also, students who have graduated from AMU Bridge Course (CEPECAMI) will be eligible for admission on the basis of CUET score, if they have fulfilled the prescribed eligibility criteria of AMU. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor and was attended by the Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Dean of Professors etc.