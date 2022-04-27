CUET 2022 Date: Common University Entrance Exam Dates Will Be Announced Soon, Find Out Updates – CUET 2022 Date Will Be Announced Soon Check Exam Pattern Here

The date of Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) will be announced soon. CUET aspirants are awaiting the date of entrance examination. Eligible candidates are registering online for admission to degree courses in central universities across the country. The last date for registration is May 6. Candidates can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The date of CUET 2022 will be announced soon by notice.To facilitate students to practice and sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT), NTA will also provide test practice center to the candidates. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they will be provided a convenient TPC near their location to practice on the given computer node.

CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages ​​including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. In addition, if a student wants to get a degree in a language, he or she can choose from 19 other languages, including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santali.

CUET paper sample

According to the CUET 2022 entrance exam pattern, the paper will have four sections. The CUCET 2022 question paper will consist of a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests and a general exam.

Section 1A Language – Any language can be selected from 13 different languages ​​of the exam.

Language can be selected from any of the 19 languages ​​except the language proposed in Section 1B – Language – Section 1A.

Section 2 – Domains – A candidate can select a maximum of six (06) domains at the discretion of the University. Candidates will have to try 40 out of 50 questions in Section 2.

Section 3 – Common Examination – Programs offered by universities for any degree program where general examination is being used for admission. In this case candidates have to try 60 out of 75 questions.