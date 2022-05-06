CUET 2022: Extended Deadline for Registration for Common University Entrance Exam, How to Apply – cuet 2022 Extended Deadline for Application for Common University Entrance Exam
Jagdish Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission, tweeted about extending the deadline for registration of CUET 2022. He tweeted, “We are extending application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) till May 22, 2022. We hope this will give students an additional opportunity to apply for CUET. Best of luck to you all
The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Urdu.
CUET 2022 Application: You will be able to register with these steps
Step 1: First go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the register link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.
Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.
Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Submit application fee.
Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.
List of documents for CUET
- Class 10, 12 marksheet
- Photograph
- Signature (scanned copy)
- ID proof with photo (Aadhar card, driving license etc.).
- Caste Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate if required
