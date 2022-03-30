CUET 2022: Good news! 8 deemed universities across the country will also admit ug through cuet

Admission to postgraduate courses in 8 deemed to be universities across the country will also be based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test). The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that all these deemed universities have stated that they will be admitting UGs on the score of CUET from this academic session 2022-23. In addition, UGC has asked all private / state / accredited universities and other institutions of higher learning to conduct UG admissions process for CUET scores from the same session for UG admissions so that students do not have to sit for more entrance exams and suffer from multiple admissions on the same date. Not.

The UGC has made CUET compulsory only for central universities, while the rest of the state / private / deemed to be universities have been given the freedom to make their own decisions regarding CUET. However, many other universities are also going to adopt CUET. On Monday, UGC President Prof. Jagdish Kumar held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor / Director of 8 Deemed to Be University. In this meeting, all these deemed to be universities have given a lot of support to CUET. Jagdish gave and said that he is preparing to get admission for his UG courses from this year onwards based on his marks. The UGC President said, “We have assured them that their reservation policy will not affect the CUET. Reservations will remain the same. Admission to these reserved seats will also be based on CUET scores.”



These are 8 universities

The 8 recognized universities include Tata Institute of Social Sciences-Mumbai, Gandhigram Gramin Sanstha-Dindigul, Dayalbagh Educational Institution-Agra, Gurukul Kangri-Haridwar, Gujarat University-Ahmedabad, Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences-Mumbai. , Ramakrishna Vivekananda Research Institute-Kolkata.

‘Many entrances, CUET will survive the struggle of dates, follow the rest’

In addition, while measuring the benefits of CUET, UGC is encouraging private, state and other entities to implement this access from the new session. UGC Secretary Rajneesh Jain has written a letter to all these Vice Chancellors / Directors / Principals stating that many state universities, universities and other institutions of higher learning take UG admissions on the basis of 12th grade score or entrance test. CUET UG should be used equally to save students from multiple entrance exams, different dates, sometimes multiple admissions on the same date and bringing different education boards on the same platform, the secretary said. According to the session.