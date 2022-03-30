Education

CUET 2022: Good news! 8 deemed universities across the country will also admit ug through cuet

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
CUET 2022: Good news! 8 deemed universities across the country will also admit ug through cuet
Written by admin
CUET 2022: Good news! 8 deemed universities across the country will also admit ug through cuet

CUET 2022: Good news! 8 deemed universities across the country will also admit ug through cuet

New Delhi: Admission to postgraduate courses in 8 deemed to be universities across the country will also be based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test). The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that all these deemed universities have stated that they will be admitting UGs on the score of CUET from this academic session 2022-23. In addition, UGC has asked all private / state / accredited universities and other institutions of higher learning to conduct UG admissions process for CUET scores from the same session for UG admissions so that students do not have to sit for more entrance exams and suffer from multiple admissions on the same date. Not.

The UGC has made CUET compulsory only for central universities, while the rest of the state / private / deemed to be universities have been given the freedom to make their own decisions regarding CUET. However, many other universities are also going to adopt CUET. On Monday, UGC President Prof. Jagdish Kumar held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor / Director of 8 Deemed to Be University. In this meeting, all these deemed to be universities have given a lot of support to CUET. Jagdish gave and said that he is preparing to get admission for his UG courses from this year onwards based on his marks. The UGC President said, “We have assured them that their reservation policy will not affect the CUET. Reservations will remain the same. Admission to these reserved seats will also be based on CUET scores.”

These are 8 universities
The 8 recognized universities include Tata Institute of Social Sciences-Mumbai, Gandhigram Gramin Sanstha-Dindigul, Dayalbagh Educational Institution-Agra, Gurukul Kangri-Haridwar, Gujarat University-Ahmedabad, Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences-Mumbai. , Ramakrishna Vivekananda Research Institute-Kolkata.

READ Also  upsc recruitment 2022: UPSC Jobs 2022: Opportunity to get government job, UPSC has announced recruitment for many posts, salary under 7th cpc

‘Many entrances, CUET will survive the struggle of dates, follow the rest’
In addition, while measuring the benefits of CUET, UGC is encouraging private, state and other entities to implement this access from the new session. UGC Secretary Rajneesh Jain has written a letter to all these Vice Chancellors / Directors / Principals stating that many state universities, universities and other institutions of higher learning take UG admissions on the basis of 12th grade score or entrance test. CUET UG should be used equally to save students from multiple entrance exams, different dates, sometimes multiple admissions on the same date and bringing different education boards on the same platform, the secretary said. According to the session.

#CUET #Good #news #deemed #universities #country #admit #cuet

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ICAI Results December 2021: CA Results 2021 Announced: ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results Announced, Here is the direct link - CA Results 2021 announced at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment