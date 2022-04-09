CUET 2022 notification issued, where to get NTA CUET UG 2022 registration link – CUET 2022 notification: Registration for Common University entrance exam will start from this day, notification issued

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued notification for Central University Entrance Examination 2022 (CUET 2022). Online registration for Common University Entrance Examination 2022 will start from 02nd April. Those who want to enter the undergraduate courses of Central University will have to sit for the CUET UG 2022 exam. According to the official notice issued by the NTA, the online application for the undergraduate program will be filled from 02 April 2022, the registration link of which will be made available on the official website.Students who have passed 12th can register for CUET UG 2022 in online mode by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date of registration (CUET 2022 registration) will be April 30, 2022. However, NTN has not yet announced the date of CUET 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. Candidates can click on this notification link for more details-

The exam will be in 13 languages

Entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages. These include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. CUET: There will be no general counseling, universities will set their criteria, thus leakage gaps will be filled

The questions will be of 12th level

All questions will be based on 12th level only. Students studying in class 12th board course can sit for the exam without any difficulty. Students who have passed 12th before 2022 (like 2021 or 2020), such candidates can sit for CUET UG 2022 if the selected university allows them to take the exam. According to the NTA, the entrance exam (Central Universities Entrance Test 2022) will be a computer based test (CBT) consisting of objective type questions with multiple choice.

How do I register?

To register, students need to visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in and enter their personal details. A drop-down menu will display a list of all participating universities and their courses. The websites of each university should be checked to know the eligibility criteria for these courses. Depending on how many universities you choose, you will need to compile a general list of subjects to attend the CUET in order to make a cut. Students can apply for as many universities and courses as they wish, there is no limit on their number.