CUET 2022: Registration for Common University Entrance Exam will start from today, how to apply – Registration for CUET 2022 will start from today, know the steps to apply

Registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will start from April 6, i.e. today. CUET 2022 will be held in all UGC-funded central universities for admission to UG programs from the academic session 2022-23. Students across the country can apply through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.Meanwhile, Delhi University on Tuesday, April 5 announced the admission policy of DU for the academic year 2022-23. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that except for the School of Open Learning and Collegiate Women’s Education Board, admission to degree courses would be taken only through CUET.

Jamia Millia Islamia will take admission in degree courses through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022). According to the university, 8 courses have been selected so far for admission to CUET 2022. It has been decided in the meeting of the senior officers of the university that the admission of the selected degree courses will be through CUET.

CUET 2022 Registration: You will be able to register with these steps



Step 1: First go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.

Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Submit application fee.

Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

List of documents required for CUET



Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents for CUET registration:

Class 10, 12 marksheet

Photograph

Signature (scanned copy)

ID proof with photo (Aadhar card, driving license etc.).

Caste Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate if required