CUET 2022: Registration for Common University Entrance Exam will start from tomorrow, you can apply here – Registration for CUET 2022 will start from tomorrow Learn the guidelines

Registration for the Common University Admission Test (CUET) 2022 for admission in Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 will start from tomorrow (April 2, 2022). The registration process will continue till April 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test in CBT mode. This exam provides a common platform for students to get admission in central universities across the country.The CUET exam is a common university entrance exam. The exam will be conducted for admission to UG courses in various universities across the country. All the questions in the exam will be asked from 12th syllabus. The CUET course is based on the books of 12th NCERT. The date of the exam will be announced soon on the official website of NTA.

The entrance exam for CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages ​​including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu.

CUET 2022 Registration: This is how you can register



Interested students can fill the application form with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.

Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Submit application fee.

Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

CUET paper sample

According to the CUET 2022 entrance exam pattern, the paper will have four sections. The CUCET 2022 question paper will consist of a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests and a general exam.

Section 1A Language – Any language can be selected from 13 different languages ​​of the exam.

Language may be selected from any of the 19 languages ​​except those proposed in Section 1B – Language – Section 1A.

Section 2 – Domains – Candidates can select a maximum of six (06) domains as per the wishes of the University. Candidates will have to try 40 out of 50 questions in Section 2.

Section 3 – Common Examination – Programs offered by universities for any degree program where general examination is being used for admission. In this case candidates have to try 60 out of 75 questions.

