CUET 2022 Registration: Registration for CUET will start from today, learn how to apply – Check out the steps to apply for cuet 2022 registration from today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) 2022 for admission of degree courses in Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 has started from today. Students across the country can apply online by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till April 30. The Common Universities Entrance Test 2022 or CUET 2022 will be a computer based test in 13 languages ​​- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Urdu. To organize

Step 1: First go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.

Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Submit application fee.

Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

CUET paper sample

According to the CUET 2022 entrance exam pattern, the paper will have four sections. The CUCET 2022 question paper will consist of a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests and a general exam.

Section 1A Language – Any language can be selected from 13 different languages ​​of the exam.

Language may be selected from any of the 19 languages ​​except the language proposed in Section 1B – Language – Section 1A.

Section 2 – Domains – A candidate can select a maximum of six (06) domains at the discretion of the University. Candidates will have to try 40 out of 50 questions in Section 2.

Section 3 – Common Examination – Programs offered by universities for any degree program where general examination is being used for admission. In this case candidates have to try 60 out of 75 questions.