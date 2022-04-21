CUET 2022: These major changes have taken place in the CUET Information Bulletin, see full details here – read the cuet 2022 nta changed information bulletin here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made some changes to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) information bulletin. These changes include the marking scheme and other changes. Students who have appeared for the CUET 2022 exam can check the official website of CUET about these changes at cuet.samarth.ac.in. You can get information by visitingIn CUET 2022, it was earlier written that if any question is removed from the paper, all the students who sit for the exam will be given 5 marks as compensation. However, according to the changed plan, if any question is found to be incorrect in the paper, 5 marks will be given and those 5 marks will be given only to the students who try that question.

We would like to inform you that the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission in Central Universities has started from 6th April, 2022. Candidates seeking admission in Central University can visit CUET’s official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. You can apply by visiting

CUET 2022 will be organized for admission to UG courses from 2022-23 academic session in all central universities recognized by UGC. Students should note that the last date to apply is 6 May 2022.