CUET PG 2022: Apply for University Entrance Exam with these steps, last date 18th June – Registration of cuet pg 2022 starts here How to apply

The Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) has began the appliance course of for the Widespread Entrance Take a look at PG (CUET PG 2022). Eligible and candidates can apply for CUET by visiting the official web site cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates ought to needless to say the last date to apply is 18th June 2022 and utility charge might be paid until nineteenth June. The shape is not going to be legitimate with out paying the appliance charge. As well as, the appliance correction course of will run from June 20 to June 22.

Step 1- To apply, first go to the official web site of NTA CUET, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on on the CUET PG 2022 hyperlink obtainable on the homepage of the web site.

Step 3- Enter the login particulars and click on submit.

Step 4- Fill out the appliance and pay the appliance charge.

Step 5- After filling the shape, click on submit.

Step 6- Preserve a tough copy after the appliance is accomplished.

CUET PG is predicted to be held within the last week of July. The NTA will announce the CUET PG 2022 Date later. CUET examination will likely be carried out by CBT methodology. The examination will likely be carried out in two shifts of 10 to 12 within the morning and three to 5 within the afternoon. In case of any confusion, college students can go to the official web site of NTA.

The NTA will conduct postgraduate entrance examinations for 42 central and collaborating universities for the educational session 2022-2023. College students throughout the nation are given the chance to register to take part on this entrance examination. The Nationwide Testing Company will conduct CUET Exam 2022 in 13 languages ​​together with English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.