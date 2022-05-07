CUET UG 2022: PwBD candidates will get extra time in exams, read full update here – cuet ug 2022 pwbd students will get more time

The entrance examination for about 70,000 undergraduate seats of Delhi University (DU) will be conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This is the first time that Delhi University has admitted through CUET. Students wishing to appear for the exam can register by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 22. Now DU has made a big announcement for Benchmark Disabled (PWBD) students appearing for the YUEET Exam (CUET UG 2022). The Delhi University has said that extra time will be given to the disabled candidates in writing their answers keeping in view their needs.

In Sections 1A and 1B, the average student will be given 45 minutes and the disabled student 15 minutes. On the other hand, when section 3 is considered, the rules change according to the daemon. In this domain, general candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve the paper and disabled candidates will be given 20 minutes to solve the paper. All these announcements were made during the webinars for the candidates with disabilities appearing for the CUET exams. Candidates should note that the exam dates have not been announced yet but the NTA had said that the exam would be held in the first or second week of July.

Apply CUET UG 2022 using these steps

Step 1- To apply, students first go to the official website cucet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the link ‘CUET UG 2022’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Now fill in the requested information.

Step 4- Then upload the required documents.

Step 5- Submit the form after uploading the documents.