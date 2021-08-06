Cuomo Aide Who Says He Groped Her Files Criminal Complaint in Albany
A woman who accused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of groping her breasts in the executive mansion last year has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff’s office said on Friday.
The criminal complaint of the woman, an executive assistant whose name has not been made public, increases the possibility that the governor will face criminal charges related to her behavior.
Legal experts have said his conduct towards the assistant, as described in a 165-page report released by the New York State Attorney General’s office this week, could be charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor.
Mr. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, has repeatedly denied touching the woman inappropriately or any of the others who accused him of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, he said he would cooperate with the National Assembly’s request for information as it concludes its investigation into his conduct and prepares to draft articles of indictment against him.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares is one of five prosecutors who have so far said their offices are investigating the governor’s conduct after Attorney General Letitia James’ report revealed he sexually harassed 11 women.
The criminal complaint was reported by the New York Post.
The executive assistant told investigators the governor had acted inappropriately towards her since 2019, kissing and hugging her in a way she found uncomfortable. His advances towards her culminated last November in the mansion episode, in which he ran his hand under her blouse and grabbed her breast, she told investigators.
The governor denied to investigators that he had touched her inappropriately. The woman’s lawyer could not be reached immediately and a spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
#Cuomo #Aide #Groped #Files #Criminal #Complaint #Albany
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.