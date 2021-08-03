Cuomo Disputes A.G. Report: ‘That Is Just Not Who I Am’

“A strong male manager is respected and rewarded,” said Mr. Cuomo, who has himself been accused of intimidating assistants and elected officials. “But a strong female manager is ridiculed and stereotyped. It’s a double standard. “

Unlike Ms James, Mr Cuomo did not answer questions from the media. He said a document prepared by his personal lawyer refuting each of the women’s allegations would be posted on the governor’s website.

But Mr Cuomo responded directly and at some length to the allegations of two women: Charlotte Bennett, who was the second former assistant to publicly accuse Mr Cuomo of harassment, and an anonymous executive assistant who said Mr Cuomo groped her. in the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Ms Bennett accused Mr Cuomo of asking inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she was monogamous in previous relationships and whether she had ever had sex with older men. She also said the governor asked her if she thought age made a difference in relationships and told her he was open to relationships with women in their twenties – comments she interpreted as unwanted sexual advances.

As he has already done, Mr Cuomo in his remarks on Tuesday said Ms Bennett had told him about being a sexual assault survivor – something she had been open about – and that he had tried to get her provide support and help.

Ms Bennett’s experience resonated with Mr Cuomo, he said, because he had a family member who had survived a sexual assault in high school. Mr Cuomo had felt powerless to help this relative, whom he did not name, and Ms Bennett, he said, “brought everything back”

Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership Map 1 of 5 Results of an independent investigation. An independent investigation, overseen by Letitia James, Attorney General for New York State, found that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed several women, including current and former public servants, in violation of state and federal laws. The report also revealed that he retaliated against at least one of the women for making his complaints public. Controversy over death in a retirement home. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes over a period of at least five months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the virus crisis, including the rollout of the vaccine.

Mr Cuomo said he hoped he could use his past experience to help Ms Bennett overcome the trauma of her abuse. “I asked him questions that I don’t normally ask people,” he said.