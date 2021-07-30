Cuomo Grilled for 11 Hours in Sexual Harassment Inquiry



“This investigation began at the governor’s request after several women accused him of sexual harassment,” said Delaney Kempner, spokesperson for the state attorney general. “It is conducted by independent investigators who have decades of experience. Continued attempts to undermine and politicize this process are dishonest and undermine the courage and bravery displayed by these women. “

As a senior prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, Mr. Kim questioned Mr. Cuomo as part of a federal investigation into the governor’s brutal 2014 decision to shut down the Moreland Commission, an anti-corruption panel, according to three people. close to the file. Prosecutors ultimately shut down that investigation without laying charges, but the investigation cast a cloud over the governor, continuing his re-election campaign at the time and raising suspicion about his commitment to eradicate public corruption in Albany.

During his brief stint as acting U.S. attorney, Mr. Kim was also involved in the lawsuits against Joseph Percoco, a former senior Cuomo official who was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2018.

This time around, Mr. Kim’s investigation unfolded during one of the most perilous chapters of Mr. Cuomo’s 10-year tenure.

“I think a lot of us are anxious to see this come to an end, one way or another, and get back to government business,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman, a Democrat who has called on Mr. Cuomo to resign. “But it’s the calm before the storm: I think, really, we’re about to hit the high winds from Albany, and that will be something to see.”

While the report’s findings are unknown, Mr Cuomo could, in theory, be the subject of criminal exposure if investigators determine that there is sufficient evidence of a crime – if, for example, a case of unwanted touching could justify a criminal charge – and were to refer the case to a local district attorney for further investigation.

So far, the anonymous woman who said Mr. Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion last year has not filed a complaint with the Albany Police Department. Mr Cuomo denied the woman’s account, saying he had never touched anyone inappropriately.