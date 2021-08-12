Cuomo Has $18 Million in Campaign Cash. What Can He Do With It?

A person familiar with the governor’s campaign said that so far there had not been many requests for reimbursement. The campaign’s finance director did not respond to requests for comment on the refunds or how Mr. Cuomo intended to use his remaining funds.

State campaign finance rules limit how Mr. Cuomo can spend the money, campaign finance experts have said. He can’t use the money, for example, to pay or buy a new car or rent a house after he leaves the governor’s mansion later this month.

He also can’t use the funds to run for federal office or in New York City, where campaign finance rules are stricter. When Mr Spitzer attempted a political comeback in 2013, running for New York City comptroller, he leaned on his family’s money. (He lost.)

Mr. Cuomo is allowed to donate to nonprofits, as long as the groups are registered in New York and have no connection with them.

He can also make political donations to candidates or state and local party organizations and has the means to do so in many races. Such contributions can be a way to support like-minded candidates and are generally welcome, especially in tight races. But candidates may be wary of accepting money from Mr. Cuomo.

And he is free to spend the money on anything that would be considered campaign related. In this there may be some room for interpretation, campaign finance advocates said. He could devote it to an effort to rehabilitate his image or even to travel, as long as the activities could somehow relate to his past government service or a future campaign for a state post.

“The law is not specific about the use of surplus campaign funds,” said Kenneth A. Gross, an expert in campaign finance law. “How they can be used depends on the facts. “