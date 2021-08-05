Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry ‘Nearing Completion,’ State Assembly Says

State Assembly impeachment inquiry against Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is “nearing completion” and the body will soon consider “potential articles of impeachment” against him, the president said Thursday. of the commission supervising the investigation in a press release.

Charles D. Lavine, who heads the Assembly Judiciary Committee, said lawyers hired by the Judiciary Committee had asked Mr. Cuomo and his legal team to submit any evidence for the governor’s defense by next Friday. . The lawyers had already issued a subpoena for the relevant documents.

The move was the most recent and striking indication to date that the Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, was moving quickly to remove Mr Cuomo, a Democrat for a third term.

The Assembly opened a broad impeachment inquiry against the governor in March, which began slowly, in part because it was examining several scandals involving Mr Cuomo, including his handling of deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic , which could lead to the impeachment of the governor.