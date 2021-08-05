Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry ‘Nearing Completion,’ State Assembly Says
State Assembly impeachment inquiry against Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is “nearing completion” and the body will soon consider “potential articles of impeachment” against him, the president said Thursday. of the commission supervising the investigation in a press release.
Charles D. Lavine, who heads the Assembly Judiciary Committee, said lawyers hired by the Judiciary Committee had asked Mr. Cuomo and his legal team to submit any evidence for the governor’s defense by next Friday. . The lawyers had already issued a subpoena for the relevant documents.
The move was the most recent and striking indication to date that the Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, was moving quickly to remove Mr Cuomo, a Democrat for a third term.
The Assembly opened a broad impeachment inquiry against the governor in March, which began slowly, in part because it was examining several scandals involving Mr Cuomo, including his handling of deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic , which could lead to the impeachment of the governor.
But after a report from the New York State Attorney General’s office this week concluded that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, Assembly leaders reported they had the ‘intention to speed up their investigation and move to an impeachment vote.
Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said on Tuesday that members “will act quickly and seek to conclude our impeachment inquiry as quickly as possible.”
Assembly lawmakers could remove Cuomo with a simple majority vote. A trial would then take place in the state Senate, where Democrats also have a majority. If convicted, Mr. Cuomo would be removed from his post and potentially permanently barred from seeking state-wide political office. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would replace him as Governor.
The impeachment inquiry initially had four main focal points: allegations of sexual harassment; Mr. Cuomo’s handling of nursing home death data; whether he used state resources to write his memoirs on the pandemic; and whether his administration covered potential structural issues on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.
But a commissioner said on Wednesday that the investigation had “turned away” from the bridge’s allegations to other areas, which several others close to the investigation confirmed.
Mr Lavine’s statement did not provide a likely end date for the impeachment inquiry, and several members of his committee said they would take as much time as necessary to put together the strongest case possible to impeachment for trial. A person familiar with the process said earlier this week that it could take a month to complete the investigation and draft the articles of impeachment.
The next committee meeting is scheduled for Monday morning in Albany.
Mr. Cuomo, who has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, refused for months to answer calls for his resignation. As a result of the attorney general’s report, his support plummeted among the public and he saw defections of some of his most loyal supporters.
