Cuomo Is Under Criminal Investigation and Facing Legal Jeopardy

Kevin Mintzer, an attorney who has represented several women in sexual misconduct cases, said while Mr. Cuomo could clearly be held individually responsible in state civil court for his conduct, a criminal charge could be difficult to prove for prosecutors.

“Our criminal laws don’t cover much of what sexual harassment is, at least in the workplace,” he said.

In practice, Mr Mintzer said, prosecutors would have to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, a high legal hurdle.

“It is a fact that such touching and groping in the workplace is generally not the subject of criminal prosecution,” said Mintzer. “Whether or not it is as it should be is a separate question. “

The attorney general’s report focused on what it called violations of federal and state civil law, concluding that Mr. Cuomo’s actions created a hostile work environment. The governor may be prosecuted by one or more of his accusers based on the behavior described by witnesses in the report.

Lawyer for one of her accusers, Charlotte Bennett, said her client had no plans to prosecute, but lawyers for some of the other women, including Lindsey Boylan, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, said that no final decision had been taken.

“Ms. Boylan is not ruling out any options,” said her lawyer, Jill Basinger.

Under New York State law, individuals, as well as employers, can be held liable in civil court for a hostile work environment if the individuals are found to be “personally involved.” in harassment.