Cuomo rips ‘cancel culture,’ hints at political comeback

11 seconds ago
Just six months after resigning from office after being humiliated over allegations of sexual harassment, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hinted at a political comeback in comments at a Brooklyn church on Sunday.

Democrats stopped like a campaigner at a Brooklyn church on Sunday, giving a speech in which he condemned “cancel the culture.” Public appearances, his first since leaving office, came a week after Kuomo’s campaign launched a similar message to launch a digital and television commercial: he was unjustly fired.

Cuomo quoted the Bible several times when he described his plight then attacked Albany for attacking “political sharks” who he said “smelled blood” and used the situation for political gain.

Andrew Cuomo is targeting NY AG Letitia James in a new ad

Secretary of State Melissa DeRosa, left, joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York on September 14, 2018.

“The actions against me were prosecution misconduct,” Kuomo said, repeating a theme he had imposed from the beginning. “They have used the cancellation culture to effectively overturn an election.”

Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James, who reported last summer that Kuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, attacked the former governor on Sunday in a statement campaigning for his re-election.

“Serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo will not spare even a synagogue from his lies,” the James campaign said. “Although multiple independent investigations have shown his victims to be credible, Kuomo continues to blame everyone except himself.”

READ Also  Nassau County won't prosecute former Governor Andrew Cuomo over Belmont Park allegation

Cuomo resigned in August, an independent investigation found that he had sexually harassed about a dozen women and that he and his accomplices were working to seek revenge against one of the accused. On Sunday, Kuomo admitted that his behavior was not appropriate but quickly added that he had not violated the law.

NEW YORK, NY - August 04: People take part in a protest against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and protest in New York City on August 4, 2021 for a moratorium on evictions.

“I didn’t realize how quickly the outlook changed,” he said. “I learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God has not finished with me yet.”

Cuomo has not said he is running for office, but is still embroiled in a multi-million-dollar campaign war that he could use to finance another run.

CNN’s Alison Golst helps Chris Cuomo during Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal: report

Several New York district attorneys have said they consider Cuomo’s defendants “credible,” but say the evidence available is not strong enough to press criminal charges against him. Last month, a New York State Army officer filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he had touched her inappropriately and made counseling remarks that caused her severe mental anguish and emotional distress. A Cuomo spokesman called the case “cheap cash extortion.”

Cuomo on Sunday used his platform mostly to denounce the social media-fueled climate that he said was growing and dangerous.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and Michela Kennedy-Cuomo were spotted at the Eastside Heliport in Midtown on August 10, 2021 in New York City.

READ Also  Subway Shove of Asian Woman Sparks Calls for More Cops – Gadget Clock

“Any allegation can lead to condemnation without truth or due process,” he said. “We are a nation of law, not a nation of tweets. Woe to us if we allow this to become our new justice system.”

Coming back several times to the biblical metaphor of crossing a bridge to describe his journey, Kuomo indicated that he would not be out of the spotlight.

“The Bible teaches perseverance, it teaches us to get off the mat,” he said. “They broke my heart but they did not break my soul. I want to take the power that could make me bitter and make us better.”

READ Also  Biden to Pay Tribute to ‘American Giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol – NBC New York

