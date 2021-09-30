Cuomo sexual harassment claims expected to be confirmed by Assembly
In the weeks before and after his resignation as governor, Andrew M. Cuomo defended his behavior, deflecting blame and trying to discredit Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, who concluded that he had sexually assaulted several women while in office.
As Ms James said this week, Mr Cuomo has “never taken responsibility for his conduct.”
“He never held himself accountable for how his behavior affected our state government,” Ms James, a fellow Democrat, said Wednesday during breakfast with powerful business and civic leaders in Manhattan.
He said, “No one is above the law.”
Ms James’s findings are expected to serve as a blueprint for a far-reaching inquiry by the state assembly which is in its final stages. A report is expected to be made public in October, according to a person familiar with the investigation, who requested anonymity as the investigation was ongoing.
Some lawmakers told the investigation that part of the Assembly’s investigation would largely reflect the findings of the state’s attorney general’s 163-page report, which concluded that Mr Cuomo fostered a toxic work environment. Diya and sexually assaulted 11 women including present and former. female employees.
State lawmakers launched an investigation into possible impeachment Mr Cuomo six months ago, but have pledged to end the investigation even after he steps down, as he faces one of the most turbulent phases in New York political history. were eager to cross.
The final report could revive calls among some lawmakers to impeach Mr Cuomo to prevent him from running again, although that seems unlikely. Assembly Speaker Carl E. Hasty has argued that removing a governor from office would be unconstitutional, and many Democrats see impeachment as an unnecessary distraction.
Still, the culmination of the investigation would allow Democratic lawmakers to close a chapter of the Cuomo scandals that oversaw the work of the Legislature and plagued the party, and turn its attention to the state budget, the redistribution process and next year’s elections. Put it.
For Mr. Cuomo, the results of the investigation could reinforce the stain of sexual assault allegations on his legacy, and lead to additional repercussions: The investigation is also looking into whether Mr. Cuomo knowingly stole nursing homes during the pandemic. Whether the number of deaths in the Illegally used state resources to write his pandemic memoir, earning him $5.1 million.
Queens Democrat legislator David Weprin said the investigation is “going to reach a conclusion similar to some of the attorney general’s findings.”
Lawyers for the assembly submitted a wide range of documents to Cuomo and his office in late July, requesting communications related to the sexual assault by Cuomo, with a specific focus on 13 women, in this case. According to a person familiar with who made the request. Anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the summons.
The focus of the attorney general’s report, including Lindsay Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, were several of the 13 women who had, or had spoken publicly about their claims, such as Karen Hinton, a former employee who said that Mr Cuomo had two Decades ago made sexual advances while they were alone in a hotel room.
But assembly investigators were also interested in accounts of women not mentioned in the attorney general’s report, including two women who worked as executive assistants and two journalists, including Jessica Beckman, a former Albany reporter. who detailed her claims of sexual assault in New York. magazine in March
Members of the judicial committee overseeing the investigation have access to a volume of evidence from the state attorney general’s inquiry, including thousands of documents and video-recorded evidence, including Cuomo, who sat for hours . Oath testimony. Some lawmakers have spent hours this month in safe rooms in Albany and in person reviewing evidence at the Manhattan offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, the law firm hired to investigate.
Still, members of the Judiciary Committee have not met since August; Many said that they still had not seen the draft of the report and did not know when exactly it would be released.
Mr Cuomo, who has forcefully denied most of the allegations, has not been asked to testify in the Assembly investigation, although Mr Cuomo’s lawyers have been in contact with Assembly investigators.
One such communication – a 25-page letter sent to the Judiciary Committee on 13 September from Rita Glavin, the governor’s personal lawyer – argued that a report by the Assembly was unnecessary because Mr Cuomo had already resigned. Ms Glavin included several examples, many of which she had previously publicized, meant to highlight inaccuracies in the attorney general’s report, which she called “designed to reach a predetermined outcome and precise maximum political outcomes”. did.”
Mr Cuomo suggested on Wednesday that Ms James be forced to answer a series of 10 questions posted on Twitter by her spokesman, Rich Ezzopardi; Mr Cuomo retweeted list.
“It should be raising serious red flags that the Attorney General and his staff have each time raised specific questions about omissions and inaccuracies in the Attorney General’s report,” Mr Azzopardi said on Wednesday. “The public deserves specific answers from the attorney general for the credibility of her report—especially as she runs for governor.”
On Thursday, Mr Azzopardi described the attorney general’s report as “fraudulent”, and said, “Assembly is now in a box: they must either disclose fraud or engage in fraud.”
Some lawmakers said they found some discrepancies between the attorney general’s report and the underlying evidence from the investigation – such as the date of an alleged incident of sexual assault – but that the errors do not undermine the investigation’s broader conclusions.
“I didn’t find any of the governor’s arguments very convincing,” said assembly member Phil Steak, a Democrat who represents parts of Schenectady. “The question is, is the discrepancy really physical or not physical? And so far, what they have raised is not material.”
Assembly investigators are also probing whether Mr Cuomo misled the Legislature and the public by downplaying nursing home deaths, and whether he lit up his image as a pandemic hero and led the book published last year. The numbers have been obscured to increase sales.
In fact, the assembly presented records related to the book – “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” – as well as an earlier memoir – “All Things Possible: Sebacks and Success in Politics and Life” – they said in 2014. was published. .
Records requested regarding the books range from drafts and audio dictations detailing contracts to royalties and any documents showing how state employees were involved in the production or promotion of the books, and whether they volunteered their time. Was.
“It certainly appears from the evidence I am familiar with that people were working on the book during regular business hours, when it was not possible for them to argue that they were not on official time to speak,” Mr. Steck said.
Investigators have also requested a wide range of documents related to nursing home deaths, including a draft of a Department of Health report that Cuomo officials called a small number of nursing home deaths last year. was rewritten to include
Michael Montesano, the highest-ranking Republican on the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, said the Assembly has “hundreds of emails and text messages addressing the issue, which go to all the top people in his office.”
Ms. James’s office is also conducting a criminal investigation into the book’s creation and whether Cuomo or his officers violated state public officials law.
Launched in March, the assembly’s investigation casts a wide net for any instance in which Cuomo may have abused his power while in office – evidence that could form the basis for potential impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.
Investigators looked at priority coronavirus tests that health officials administered to Mr Cuomo’s family, including his brother, Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and close aides, when tests were scarce at the start of the pandemic. In her letter, Ms Glavin argued that workers in the state attorney general’s office and members of the Legislature, as well as their families, received preferential tests.
Mr Weprin said priority COVID-19 tests were no longer “a major focus” of investigation.
Lawmakers dropped another thread of investigation that was looking into whether the Cuomo administration covered up potential structural problems at Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which connects Rockland and Westchester counties.
“It’s a very involved and complicated process,” Mr. Montesano said of the engineering and technical safety issues related to the bridge, “and we didn’t want to slow down what we were doing.”
William K. Rashbaum contributed reporting.
