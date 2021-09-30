Cuomo sexual harassment claims expected to be confirmed by Assembly

In the weeks before and after his resignation as governor, Andrew M. Cuomo defended his behavior, deflecting blame and trying to discredit Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, who concluded that he had sexually assaulted several women while in office.

As Ms James said this week, Mr Cuomo has “never taken responsibility for his conduct.”

“He never held himself accountable for how his behavior affected our state government,” Ms James, a fellow Democrat, said Wednesday during breakfast with powerful business and civic leaders in Manhattan.

He said, “No one is above the law.”

Ms James’s findings are expected to serve as a blueprint for a far-reaching inquiry by the state assembly which is in its final stages. A report is expected to be made public in October, according to a person familiar with the investigation, who requested anonymity as the investigation was ongoing.

Some lawmakers told the investigation that part of the Assembly’s investigation would largely reflect the findings of the state’s attorney general’s 163-page report, which concluded that Mr Cuomo fostered a toxic work environment. Diya and sexually assaulted 11 women including present and former. female employees.