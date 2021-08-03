Cuomo Sexual Harassment Part of Broader Toxic Workplace, Report Says



Investigators found his denials “artificial”. They had company.

“I’m disgusted that Andrew Cuomo – a man who understands the subtle dynamics of power and power games better than almost anyone on the planet – is giving this crazy excuse for not knowing he makes women hurt. feel comfortable, ”the senior official wrote in a March 2021 message to herself, after the governor spoke publicly about Ms. Bennett’s allegations for the first time. “Either he knew exactly what he was doing (probably), or he was so narcissistic that he thought all women wanted those kinds of questions (crazy excuse to even write it down).”

Such was the mental distortion that often visited people in Mr. Cuomo’s world, a sort of inevitable psychological warfare – with him, with his colleagues, with oneself – that permeated his office, as if collective unease fueled him. in exhausting work.

“On the one hand, it makes all this inappropriate and scary behavior normal and like you shouldn’t be complaining about,” Alyssa McGrath, an executive assistant, told investigators. “On the other hand, you see people getting punished and yelled at if you do something where you don’t agree with him or his main collaborators.”

Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership Map 1 of 5 Results of an independent investigation. An independent investigation, overseen by Letitia James, Attorney General for New York State, found that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed several women, including current and former public servants, in violation of state and federal laws. The report also revealed that he retaliated against at least one of the women for making his complaints public. READ Also As Vaccines Turn Pandemic’s Tide, U.S. and Europe Diverge on Path Forward Controversy over death in a retirement home. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes over a period of at least five months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the virus crisis, including the rollout of the vaccine.

Ana Liss, a former executive chamber assistant, who felt she was treated as ‘eye candy’, said she introduced herself to describe what she considered minor transgressions, because she thought that a “tolerance for these micro flirtations” had created an authorization. structure for Mr. Cuomo to “act in a certain way behind closed doors with women in a more serious way.”

Quite often, witnesses said, a sort of sidelong wink accompanied unwanted touching, an apparent attempt by the governor to sanction trial and error as a shared evil.

In May 2017, a woman working for an energy company, Virginia Limmiatis, met Mr. Cuomo on a rope at a conservation event. She was wearing a shirt with her employer’s name on it. “When the governor reached Ms. Limmiatis, he ran two fingers across her chest, pressing down on each of the letters and reading the name of the energy company as it went,” the report said.

The governor leaned close to his cheek and said, “I’ll say I see a spider on your shoulder,” investigators found. Then he passed his hand “in the area between her shoulder and her breasts”.