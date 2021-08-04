Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report: Voters Ask For Resignation



“I found him to be a tyrant, kind of like Trump, a real caustic character,” said Frank Byrne, who described himself as more progressive than the governor.

When the allegations against Mr. Cuomo first surfaced earlier this year, Mr. Byrne, professor of history at SUNY Oswego, said he found them “quite believable.” Yet when Mr. Byrne began reading the attorney general’s report on Tuesday at his home in Baldwinsville, a village northwest of Syracuse, he was surprised to discover the gravity of the findings.

He said he didn’t think Mr. Cuomo would resign.

“For him, it’s just ego and power,” he said.

Some New Yorkers, however, offered a more mixed reaction.

Liz King, 40, of Jackson Heights, Queens, said she discussed the report with three colleagues in a break room at a New York City hospital where they work. She said that while they believed some of the report’s findings that Mr. Cuomo verbally harassed women, they wondered if Mr. Cuomo had groped anyone, even though investigators had corroborated the account of the wife.

Ms King said she and her colleagues were happy for the women to share their stories with investigators. But she said they didn’t think Mr. Cuomo should step down and have a better chance of defending himself.

“He should have a say in court,” she said.

In Chelsea, Brenna Fromayan, 25, said she believed Mr Cuomo had handled the pandemic well, but called the behavior described in the attorney general’s report “inexcusable”, particularly the conclusion that he retaliated against a woman for coming forward.

“It would make sense if he resigned,” Ms Fromayan said, but she still had reservations.

“I don’t know if this is the best thing to do,” she said.

Chrissie Hsu, 36, said in an interview with Union Square that although she believed the report’s findings, she didn’t think they were “serious enough for impeachment.”

Grace Ashford , Dan Higgins , Kristin hussey and Kenneth sturtz contributed reports.