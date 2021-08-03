Cuomo Stands in a Long Line of Politicians Accused of Mistreating Women

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is the latest in a long line of politicians accused of sexual harassment or assault. Almost all have faced calls to resign, and some heeded them while others firmly refused to resign.

What is the difference between those who stay in power and those who do not? Party affiliation, on the one hand: In recent years, Democratic leaders have generally abandoned party members who have been accused of assault or harassment, leading them generally (but not always) to resign and be replaced by another Democrat. Republicans, who have not always been subjected to the same pressure from party leaders, have more generally hesitated and stayed put.

This makes Mr Cuomo’s case all the more unusual: he has made it clear that he has no intention of voluntarily leaving office. But not since President Bill Clinton has had such a broad – and public – investigation of a high-profile politician into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This whole discussion is not based just on newspaper reports, but on careful and really thorough investigation and legal analysis,” said Emily Martin, vice president of the National Women’s Law Center. “Some politicians have exploited this kind of inherent uncertainty. They’ve learned the lesson that if you don’t quit, no one will force you. “