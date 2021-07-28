Cuomo’s Counsel, a Key Figure in Sexual Harassment Inquiry, to Resign



In recent weeks, Mr. Cuomo and his office have repeatedly questioned the neutrality of Mr. Kim, who investigated the Cuomo administration during his tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which he led for a period of time. brief period four years ago.

Mr. Kim was involved in the federal investigation into Mr. Cuomo’s 2014 decision to disband the Moreland Commission, an anti-corruption panel. He also helped prepare the pre-trial lawsuits against one of Mr. Cuomo’s former closest associates, Joseph Percoco, who was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2018.

Mr Cuomo’s aides, for their part, have suggested that the investigation, which is overseen by Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, is politically motivated due to his supposed interest in running for governor. Ms James, a Democrat, has not publicly stated that she is interested in running.

A respected lawyer, Ms Mogul joined the Cuomo administration in 2019 to advise the governor on public integrity and criminal justice policy initiatives, according to a press release issued at the time. She was previously a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello, PC, a Manhattan-based law firm that is currently representing the governor’s office in a federal investigation into the administration’s management of nursing homes during the pandemic.

While in the governor’s office, Ms. Mogul helped develop anti-gun violence initiatives, reviewed leniency applications, worked on cybersecurity compliance, and reviewed equipment purchase contracts. state medical care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Mogul’s attorney, Elkan Abramowitz, her former legal partner, said she joined the state government after 10 years in the firm to pursue her interest in gun control policy.

“She was a very strong advocate for gun control and spent a lot of time on this issue,” he said. “She had this passion to do public service on the issue of firearms.” Mr Abramowitz said his departure had “nothing to do with ongoing investigations”.

