Cuomo’s Rise inspired T-shirt. Now, vendors are pulling them.

In 2020, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was at the height of his career.

While President Donald J. Trump was downplaying the threat and toll of the coronavirus pandemic, with the governor of New York calmly stating the facts about Covid-19 – and offering the occasional dad joke. His daily briefing became the go-to appointment for people across the country at a time when fear, anxiety, isolation and bereavement were rising.

As the governor leans into his new role as a comfortable foil to the president, his public profile and approval rating soared. People claimed crushes—many of them—and pro-Cuomo merchandise proliferated. There were baseball caps, bobbleheads, pillows, candles, greeting cards and mugs with their names and faces.

Then came 2021, with reports of multiple allegations of nursing home deaths and sexual assault by Mr Cuomo’s aides.

Finally, after an impeachment inquiry and political leaders across the country were asked to step down in the wake of a report by the New York attorney general that concluded Mr Cuomo had sexually assaulted 11 women, the governor said Tuesday. resigned to.