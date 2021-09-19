Cuomo’s Rise inspired T-shirt. Now, vendors are pulling them.
In 2020, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was at the height of his career.
While President Donald J. Trump was downplaying the threat and toll of the coronavirus pandemic, with the governor of New York calmly stating the facts about Covid-19 – and offering the occasional dad joke. His daily briefing became the go-to appointment for people across the country at a time when fear, anxiety, isolation and bereavement were rising.
As the governor leans into his new role as a comfortable foil to the president, his public profile and approval rating soared. People claimed crushes—many of them—and pro-Cuomo merchandise proliferated. There were baseball caps, bobbleheads, pillows, candles, greeting cards and mugs with their names and faces.
Then came 2021, with reports of multiple allegations of nursing home deaths and sexual assault by Mr Cuomo’s aides.
Finally, after an impeachment inquiry and political leaders across the country were asked to step down in the wake of a report by the New York attorney general that concluded Mr Cuomo had sexually assaulted 11 women, the governor said Tuesday. resigned to.
Now, the commercial remains of the pinnacle of his career are beginning to look like ancient artifacts. Namely, T-shirts, $400 sweaters and other items that people bought to identify as “cumosexual” in 2020.
Popularized by YouTube comedian Randy Rainbow and adopted by celebrities including Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon to express anything more than an admiration for the governor, the term became part of the lexicon during the first wave of the pandemic, when Mr Cuomo’s popularity peaked. Was.
Lingua Franca, a fashion brand known for its active slogan, hand-embroidered cashmere sweaters with “Cumosexual” and “Cuomo for President”. Beeches, a media company geared toward millennial women, sold a T-shirt with the phrase. Much of that consignment has been scrubbed off the Internet, preserved only in old social media posts.
But on Etsy, Redbuble, Zazzle and Teepublic, where people can upload original designs to be printed on mugs, totes, and other items, there’s still plenty for sale.
Several vendors removed their Cuomo designs from their shops after being contacted by The New York Times. A Redbubble seller said the site had removed some of its listings, citing violations of the guidelines. Those who spoke to The Times said that they were simply making money from a trending topic.
James Melzer, a 43-year-old Etsy seller from Pennsylvania, began selling topical stickers last April after being fired from his job in retail management. One of his designs featured Mr Cuomo’s face, surrounded by the phrase “I am a cumosexual”, which he learned about on social media.
“Honestly, I’m not big on politics,” Melzer said, noting that he wasn’t aware of the sexual assault allegations against Cuomo or the findings of the attorney general’s report until the Times reported. did not contact them. After sending an order for three stickers a day after the report was released, he said, he was shocked.
He said that since then he has removed the sticker designs from his shop. “I have family members who were sexually assaulted, friends who were there. So I take it very seriously,” he said. “I have no interest in promoting or engaging in that type of behavior.”
Other designers expressed regret. Jennifer Powell, 43, an Etsy seller from Flower Mound, Texas, wrote in an email, “When I decided to make and sell these items, it was light-hearted and I never thought it would be such a disgrace on her. Behavior will be charged.” . She noted that she removed her “cumosexual” T-shirt design last week; For emphasis, he attached a picture of a friend holding a flame to one of them.
Kelly Nascimento-DeLuca, 54, a documentary filmmaker from New York City, bought a “cumosexual” T-shirt from Bates in April. Although she disagreed with Mr Cuomo’s politics in the past, she believed he had stepped in at a time when many New Yorkers were feeling lost.
“It really made us think we were going to be fine,” said Ms Nascimento-Deluca. “Despite very mixed feelings about him and his family, I was definitely ‘cuomosexual’ in that moment.”
“I won’t change that,” she said. “I wouldn’t do that today, obviously. But I feel like it represents a moment in time.”
For some buyers, the charges haven’t changed anything. Louisa, 42, a New Yorker who asked to be identified by her first name, said that when her sister and niece caught Covid-19 last year, Mr Cuomo’s briefing helped calm her down. She was given a “cumosexual” glass and bought three mugs from Etsy in January of this year that read, “Check, I see Cuomo.”
He said that even after reading the Attorney General’s report, his respect for the Governor was still high.
“It doesn’t change what he did for me in 2020,” she said. “If people are going to say, ‘Impeach him,’ then read the report and make your own conclusions. I think it was handled poorly.”
In light of the governor’s scandals and now his resignation, others are re-evaluating not only merchandise, but also his unintentional roles in a wave of pro-Cuomo commentary. Mr Rainbow said in a statement that his song, “Andy”, which contained the word “cumosexual”, “reflected the mood” of the country last year and that it “is not an endorsement of sexual harassment in any way.”
Rebecca Fishbein, who wrote a tongue-in-cheek essay for Jezebel last year about the governor’s sudden magnetism, then got a call from her about it, said she meant to reflect on the ways in which the real Quarantine instead of love had distorted people’s minds. Governor. She has since expressed regret over the essay, she said, with many out-of-state readers writing to her believing that she sincerely admires Mr. Cuomo.
Ms Fishbein wrote in an email: “The same pride that drives you to cover up alleged nursing home deaths and openly sexually assault staff, which makes you join a daily Cuomo show and pretend to be yourself.” A pandemic will convince to make a celebrity.” Those first few scary weeks, it was good to be in that direction. “
