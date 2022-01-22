Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103



Confetti fell and Stephen Curry flexed. He danced and celebrated a January victory towards the lowly Rockets as if it had been a playoff recreation in Could.

Oh how the Golden State Warriors wanted this one. Curry wanted this one.

His reliable, clean shot abandoning him for a lot of the evening once more, Curry nailed a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the highest of the important thing because the clock hit 0.0 and the buzzer blared, scoring 22 factors and sending the Warriors previous Houston 105-103 on Friday.

“It felt nice,” Curry mentioned. “The way in which the entire final 48 hours have been with the best way we performed grinding out final evening, going time beyond regulation, dropping, the frustration with that after which coming into this recreation, the backwards and forwards, simply grind-it-out mentality we had, the resilience we confirmed to present ourselves an opportunity the second half was spectacular.

“It reminds you to maintain the big-picture perspective on what we’re attempting to do.”

The sellout crowd went right into a frenzy as Curry pumped his arms in triumph at midcourt, exhaling after he had missed two 3-pointers within the ultimate 1:48. It was the primary buzzer-beating winning shot of Curry’s profession. He had seven to win video games within the ultimate 5 seconds.

It had been since highschool.

“It is simply how the sport sort of goes, I hit some photographs .1, .4, 1 second, no matter it’s, huge photographs,” he mentioned. “Nevertheless it’s a distinct feeling when it is a walk-off. It is good to know what that seems like lastly.”

Curry overcame a sluggish begin to raise the drained, mentally spent Warriors again up from an unsightly loss to Indiana an evening earlier. He additionally dished out 12 assists.

“I used to be shocked. I simply talked to him. It was his first ever walk-off game-winner,” coach Steve Kerr mentioned. “Clearly he’s had loads within the ultimate seconds. I didn’t know that. A becoming finish to a grind-out recreation that we actually wanted. I feel in some methods we had forgotten how exhausting you need to play to win on this league.

“I feel tonight our guys remembered that lesson.”

Houston had the ball with 11.5 seconds left and the sport tied at 103, however Garrison Mathews missed a 3 and Otto Porter Jr. secured the rebound earlier than a Warriors timeout.

Porter’s driving dunk with 3:38 to play obtained Golden State inside 101-99.

Curry missed his preliminary eight photographs — together with an 0 for five within the first quarter when he had solely a single free throw — and eventually made his first subject purpose with a 3-pointer 48.8 seconds earlier than halftime. Golden State trailed 54-43 on the break then went into the ultimate quarter tied at 76.

The reigning scoring champion shot 6 for 21 with 4 3’s. Andrew Wiggins added 17 factors for the Warriors following a 121-117 time beyond regulation loss to the undermanned Pacers on Thursday evening.

Klay Thompson sat out the second recreation of the back-to-back, and Jordan Poole scored 20 whereas returning to the beginning lineup as rookie Jonathan Kuminga got here off the bench.

Poole went down exhausting with 1:17 left within the third when Mathews clobbered him within the face, a play that was dominated a Flagrant 1 foul after evaluate.

Christian Wooden had 12 of his 19 factors within the first quarter and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. scored 17 factors for Houston, which wrapped up a five-game highway journey. The Rockets got here in having received three of 4 however dropped their fifth straight to the Warriors, together with three in a row within the Bay Space.

Golden State used a 33-point third quarter to get again in it a day after the Warriors shot a dismal 9 for 42 from 3-point vary and coach Steve Kerr blamed himself for not having the staff ready to play a Pacers staff lacking three starters with accidents.

Golden State dedicated 21 turnovers towards Indiana, one other 19 on Friday and hasn’t performed the sort of smothering protection that outlined the Warriors early on this season. And they’re clearly lacking injured Draymond Inexperienced’s presence on each ends.

“With out Draymond, we lose an enormous a part of who we’re id clever, drive clever, aggressive clever,” Kerr mentioned.