Curry sets 3-point record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

14 seconds ago
Cleveland – Stephen Curry has another 3-point record. LeBron James has another All-Star win.

Not a bad night in Ohio for Akron’s two All-Stars.

Curry turned into Uhs and Aahs with the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then James created a turnaround jumper that gave Tim LeBron a 163-160 win over Tim Durant on Sunday night.

The Knicks’ OBI Topin has won the Dunk competition like any other fight

Curry made 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two out of Anthony Davis’ record. He was obviously hunting it down, asking what the record was on the sidelines during a glittering third quarter.

“It’s very special, obviously back in Ohio,” said Curry, just seconds after handing over the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy. “The trophy is very special. Very humble, very blessed.”

Golden State Warriors 'Stephen Curry shoots for three while defending Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant in the second half of a NBA All-Star basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Cleveland, right. (AP Photo / Charles Grace)

He missed his final 3-point effort that could have surpassed him in Davis. But James’ team needed a basket to reach the target of 163 points, they could not afford to feed Curry.

So James pulls deep from the right for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in a format where the top voters in each conference draft team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and James finished with 24 points at his old home. Joel MBD led the team Durant with 36 points.

The return of the All-Star Game to Cleveland was expected to be James Night. He is the greatest player in the Cavaliers franchise, leading them to their only NBA Championship in 2016.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends Utah jazz guard Jordan Clarkson on the right during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Ringo HW Chew)

Instead, he was raised by Curry, who was born at the same Akron Hospital.

Curry finished 16 of 27 out of the arc – sometimes better, behind it. He has launched a few from the All-Star 2022 logo near the midcourt, even running backwards without waiting for anyone to enter.

He laughed when he was scolded during a pregame introduction, but Cleveland fans did not forgive him for helping the Golden State beat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18.

But fans continued to enjoy the show as the game progressed, although Buss returned when he was awarded the MVP award.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in front of fans after firing a 3-point basketball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco on Friday, December 3, 2021.

(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

