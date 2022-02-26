Curtis Reeves, retired SWAT officer, acquitted in movie theater shooting



A jury in Florida has acquitted a retired police SWAT commander in connection with the shooting death of a co-star during a debate over cell phone use.

The trial is set to begin on Friday, with the jury reversing its decision late that night.

Defense attorneys claim that retired Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves feared for his life when he pulled out his gun and shot Chad Ulson in a 2014 movie theater clash.

During the concluding argument, the prosecutor told the judges that Reeves killed Ulson because he threw popcorn in his face during the confrontation, angering him because it violated his self-image as “alpha male.”