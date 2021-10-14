Customers are availing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance online service in large numbers for Car Loan

80 percent of Maruti Suzuki customers are availing the facility of car loan. The company has started an online service to provide the facility of real time finance. With this, customers get loans easily.

Maruti Suzuki India has recently started a new online service for its customers. This service of the company has been named Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance. With the help of this, the customers of the company are getting finance online without any hassle. Maruti Suzuki has given more than one lakh loans through this service in the last four months.

15 banks available on Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance service is available across the country for both Arena and Nexa customers. The company has roped in 15 financiers for this. These include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Karur Vysya Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance and HDB Financial Services. Huh.

Car loan of 6500 crores given in four months

According to an ET news, about one lakh loans have been given in the last four months through the company’s real time finance service. Their combined value is Rs 6,500 crore. The number of customers availing this service is increasing rapidly.

Maruti Suzuki is the first company to introduce Smart Finance

Maruti Suzuki is the first automobile company to introduce a multi financier, end-to-end online car financing solution with real time loan status tracking. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance was launched in December 2020 in a few cities. From this financial year, this service has become available across the country.

80 percent of Maruti customers are taking Car Loan

About 80 percent of customers buying a Maruti Suzuki vehicle are availing the loan facility. During the last few months, 1.16 lakh loans have been sanctioned through Smart Finance. With this service, customers get freedom from having to go to the bank. Banks and other financial institutions also get a large number of customers at one place. Customers also get a facility that they can compare interest rates on a real time basis and take quick decisions.