CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 15 of Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Preview:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will face off against Chanmarians Cricket Club in the 15th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Chanmarians Cricket Club have won their last four games and are sitting atop the points table. They are coming off a 9-wicket victory over LCC in their previous game. However, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club has had a difficult season so far, losing one of their four games and drawing one. They are currently ranked fourth in the points standings.

Match Details:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, Match 15

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Date & Time: 20th April at 09:00 AM IST and Local Time

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who’ll need to take their time to get going. The average score while batting first is around 111 at this venue. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Injury News:

CVCC vs CHC, Match 15th Probable Playing XIs:

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club

Lalnuntluanga (c), Lalruatdika (wk), K Vanlalruata, Ricky Lalthlamuana, William Pachuau, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama, Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, Rayesh Chhetri

Chanmarians Cricket Club

Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, F Malsawmtluanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinsanga, Gilbert Libion

Top Picks for CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Chhinga Veng Cricket Club

Sumit Lama has impressed so far in the tournament with his all-around abilities, scoring 133 runs at an average of 32.25 and taking five wickets in four games.

Lalnuntluanga will get you points with both the bat and the ball, and he already has four wickets in four games. He has yet to depict his ability with the bat, and if he does, he could become a more lethal player.

Top Picks – Chanmarians Cricket Club

M Lalhruaizela has the most runs so far this season. He has 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and four wickets in four games.

Bobby Zothansanga is a genuine wicket-taker for his team, and he has shown enough control over batters thus far. He has picked up 9 wickets at an average of 5.33. He is currently leading the season’s most wickets chart.

CVCC vs CHC Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Saidingliana Sailo, K. Vanlalruata, Lalrinsanga, K Lalremruata, Sumit Lama (c), M Lalhruaizela (vc), Lalnuntluanga, M Lalhmangaiha, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Lalruatdika, K. Vanlalruata, K Lalremruata, Laltleipuia, Sumit Lama, M Lalhruaizela, Lalhruaimawia Ralte (vc), F Malsawmtluanga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte

Today’s CVCC vs CHC Probable Winners:

Chanmarians Cricket Club are expected to win this match.