cvoter survey bjp will retain up with loss of seats sp will on second fight between aap and congress in punjab

According to the survey conducted before the election, the BJP may lose about 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as compared to the last time. According to the survey, BJP can return to the government again with 213-221 seats this time. At the same time, out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab, the Congress is expected to get 42-50 seats.

Assembly elections are due in five states early next year. A survey conducted by CVoter ahead of the assembly elections has revealed that the road to victory for the BJP and its allies in these states is difficult. Despite heavy losses in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is expected to form the government, while in Punjab this time the account of BJP is not even expected to open. However, in Punjab, a big fight can be seen between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to a pre-poll survey conducted by ABP-CVoter, the BJP may lose around 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections compared to the last time. According to the survey, BJP can return to the government again with 213-221 seats this time. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party is expected to get 152-160 seats. While BSP is expected to get 16-20 seats and Congress 6-10 seats.

If we talk about the vote percentage, then the vote share of BJP can be around 40.7% in the upcoming assembly elections. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party is expected to get around 31.1% of the vote. Apart from this, BSP can get about 15.1% votes and Congress can get 8.9% votes. Others are also expected to get 4% votes. Apart from this, if we talk about the Chief Minister’s face, then with the choice of 41% of the people, the current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at number one in this list, while Akhilesh Yadav is also the choice of 32% people as the Chief Minister.

Punjab, the state with the most political turmoil in recent days, is witnessing a close contest this time. According to the ABP CVoter survey, out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab, Congress is expected to get 42-50 seats. At the same time, AAP, the main opposition party of Punjab, can give a tremendous competition to the Congress in the elections of this time. AAP is expected to get 47-53 seats. The performance of Akali Dal may be more or less the same this time as last time. Akali Dal can get 16-24 seats. Whereas the ruling party BJP at the Center can bring 0-1 seat, performing worst this time.

Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get maximum votes in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. AAP’s vote share could be around 36.5 per cent while the ruling Congress could also get around 35% votes. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal can get 20.6 percent and BJP can get 2.2 percent votes. According to the survey, about 31% people want to see the current Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi again as CM, while Arvind Kejriwal is the choice of 21% people. Only 7% of the people want to see former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister again. 16% of the people want to see Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal as the Chief Minister, while only 14% people like Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.