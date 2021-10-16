CWC meeting sonia gandhi said to g 23 leaders i am only full time president of congress

Sonia Gandhi bluntly told the leaders of G23 that there is no need for media to talk to me. He said, I am the permanent president of Congress.

Responding to all the leaders of ‘G23’ including Kapil Sibal in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that she is the full-time president of the party. “There is no need to resort to media to talk to me in Mann Ki Baat,” he said. He said that there should be revival of the party but for this discipline and self-control are necessary.

He also told in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that the process of election of the President was to be completed by June 30, but due to the Corona epidemic, it had to be postponed and now its outline will be presented.

What did Sonia say on the assembly elections

Talking about the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress President said, “We will face many challenges, but if we stay united and disciplined and focus only on the interest of the party, I am sure we will do well.” Sonia Gandhi also informed that preparations have started for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.