Cyber ​​Attack On Iran Ministry Of Transport And Urbanization Website

The ministry says that such an incident has come to the fore in the computer system for the second time. On Friday, hackers targeted Iran’s rail system in a cyber attack.

Tehran. Several websites of the Ministry of Transport and Urbanization were stalled on Saturday due to cyber disruptions in computer systems in Iran. According to media reports, the Iranian government gave this information. No detailed information could be found regarding this incident. The matter is under investigation. The ministry says that such an incident has come to the fore in the computer system for the second time.

On Friday, hackers targeted Iran’s rail system in a cyber attack. During this, many display boards at railway stations across the country were flooded with false messages about trains being canceled or delayed. The monitoring system of trains became useless in this cyber attack.

warned about cyber attacks

The country’s Telecom Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi warned on Saturday about possible cyber attacks. Iran faced similar attacks in 2018. In December 2018, Iran’s telecommunications ministry said it had foiled a major cyber attack on an “electronic infrastructure”.

However, it did not give any details of the alleged attack. So far no group has claimed responsibility for any such incident. In Iran in 2019, several trains were delayed due to a fault in the computer system of a railway company.

attacks on Russia

According to a statement issued by the White House, the leaders of the two countries discussed many important issues, including cyber security, over the phone. This discussion took place within a month in the meeting of the two leaders in Geneva. Significantly, during talks in Geneva, Biden warned Russia about cyber attacks on America’s big business establishments and important institutions. America alleges that these attacks are being carried out from Russia.