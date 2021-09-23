Cyber ​​Fraud News: UP ats ka bada action: UP ATS’s big action

On Wednesday, the UP ATS arrested another accused, who is absconding from a cyber financial fraud gang by buying a pre-activated SIM. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced for the arrested accused Abdul Razzaq Abdul Nabi Memon of UP ATS. In January 2021, the UP ATS had exposed the gang involved in illegal transactions by opening online accounts with the help of pre-activated SIMs to carry out criminal activities.

A total of 16 people were arrested in January.

A total of 16 people, including three Chinese nationals, were arrested in January in connection with the case, according to ADG Prashant Kumar. The main accused, Abdul Razzaq Abdul Nabi Memon, was absconding, on which the UP ATS had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. On Wednesday, the UP ATS also arrested Abdul Razzaq Abdul Nabi Memon from Thane in Maharashtra. According to information received, the gang used to open online accounts with various banks with pre-activated SIM cards. After that, for a period of a few days, they used to make moneyless transactions through various illegal channels and criminal activities.

Millions of transactions were made through thousands of pre-activated SIMs

In January, the UP ATS, after interrogating the arrested Chinese nationals, revealed that about 1500 pre-activated SIMs with fake IDs were thus sold in Delhi. Through which more than Rs 50 lakh was transacted. The UP ATS team and other investigative agencies are constantly trying to trace the link in which the transaction money was being used.