Cyber ​​Police Stations: Independent Cyber ​​Police Stations in Delhi: Cyber ​​Police Stations will be set up in every district of Delhi

Cyber ​​crime has increased in Delhi after the Corona period. The incidence of cyber fraud has increased rapidly. Crimes like cyber stacking, morphing and blackmailing, account hacking are also on the rise. Now Delhi Police is going to take a new initiative to curb cyber crime.

Soon a separate cyber police station will be opened in every police district of Delhi. This police station will be completely separate from the regional police stations and the staff here will only work to prevent cyber crime. People will not have to wander around to report cyber crimes. They can go to their district cyber police station and report the cyber crime directly. According to sources, a new initiative is being taken in the Delhi Police under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. The police headquarters has prepared a proposal and sent it to the home ministry. Once approved, Cyber ​​Police Thane will be started.

The entire process is being overseen by Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Devesh Srivastava. Cyber ​​Unit Joint Commissioner Prem Nath is also playing an important role in this. Soon this police station will be opened in all the districts one by one, after which the staff of the district cyber crime branch will also migrate to these cyber police stations. Shahdara district DCP R.S. Satyasundaram said it would significantly reduce cyber crime and take immediate action on people’s complaints.

Police sources said that there will be a cyber police station in every district of Delhi. All complaints related to cyber crimes will be reported to this police station. Currently, people have two ways to file a complaint regarding cyber crime. Either people go directly to the local police station and lodge a complaint or they lodge a complaint on the National Cyber ​​Crime Report Portal, then after geo-tagging the complaint automatically goes to the police station in the concerned area. The local police then register a case and take further action. Now all such complaints will be investigated by the district cyber police stations.

In addition to one SHO in each police station, there will also be Trend SI and ASI for investigation. Police stations will also have independent investigation teams and prosecution teams, which will include a variety of cyber and cyber forensic experts. Adequately trained personnel will also be made available in these police stations. The Cypad unit of Delhi Police has been working in this direction for the last one year to ensure that there is no shortage of trained personnel in cyber police stations. To this end, a good number of SIs and inspectors have been trained in each district, who will then be deployed in these cyber police stations.