Cyberpunk 2077 developer says its hacked data is circulating online



Hacked data stolen from CD Projekt is circulating online, the company says. The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 says it can’t verify the precise contents of the data being circulated, however believes it pertains to its video games, contractors, and each present and former staff. It additionally warned that the data could have been manipulated or tampered with.

The disclosure comes 4 months after the studio first introduced that it had fallen sufferer to a ransomware assault. It initially stated hackers had managed to entry “sure data” from the corporate. CD Projekt posted the ransom observe it acquired wherein the hackers claimed to have entry to supply code from its video games together with Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent. The observe additionally stated the hacked data included particulars referring to its HR, accounting, and different inside operations.

The corporate stated it could not give in to the hackers’ calls for, and days later the attackers claimed to have bought the data online. Nonetheless the character of the sale, wherein the hackers claimed to have discovered a purchaser outdoors of a hacking discussion board public sale, raised questions on whether or not they have been capable of finding a purchaser in any respect. Writing in a weblog put up, Emsisoft menace analyst Brett Callow stated he thought it was “probably” that the hackers have been simply claiming to have discovered a purchaser to “save face” after having did not monetize the hack.

CD Projekt has beforehand admitted that hackers have been capable of encrypt a few of its worker data on its community. However the firm stated its investigation had discovered no proof that the data had been transferred out of the corporate’s techniques.

The hack adopted the troubled launch of the studio’s newest blockbuster title, Cyberpunk 2077. Though it bought nicely and was initially well-received by critics, gamers shortly found that the sport was riddled with bugs, and virtually unplayable on older consoles. The scenario was so dangerous that the sport was pulled from the PlayStation Retailer. As of this writing, it is but to return.

CD Projekt says it’s persevering with to work with regulation enforcement and outdoors specialists because it responds to the hack, and stated it is “dedicated and ready” to take motion towards anybody sharing the stolen data.