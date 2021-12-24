Cyclist, Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck By Truck On East Side – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cyclist and pedestrian have died after being struck by a truck on the East Side.

It happened at around 9:20 a.m. Friday on East 61st Street and Third Avenue.

The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

So far, there’s no word of any charges.