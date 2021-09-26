Cyclone Rose: Hurricane Rose Date 2021 Latest News Today: Rose! It’s not a flower or a hurricane, learn how the name comes from

Highlights ‘Rose’ cyclone alert issued in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Before the rose hurricane, the taut and then it hit

The next hurricane in the area will be named after Qatar.

New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been warned of cyclone ‘Gulab’ due to low pressure building in the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to move at a speed of 75 to 85 kmph off the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha on Sunday evening. Its maximum speed is estimated to be 95 km per hour. This is likely to bring torrential rains to the area.

Pakistan has given the name

Neighboring Pakistan has dubbed the cyclone ‘Rose’. The word ‘rose’ refers to a perennial flowering plant. According to the IMD’s official notification, the tropical cyclone rose has been named ‘Gul-Ab’. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) keeps a list of the names of each tropical cyclone basin that changes regularly. Earlier, cyclone Tut and this had hit the country.

Hurricane Yass: Taut is likely to turn into a hurricane after the storm, the meteorological department said – could wreak havoc

The 13 member countries of the ESCAP panel make decisions

The 13 member countries of the Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) panel for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission are India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Each country names the next hurricane based on the alphabet in the region. The next name on the list was Oman’s ‘Yas’, followed by Myanmar’s Tote. It is a Persian word, meaning jasmine, a fragrant flower.

… then the next hurricane will be named Shaheen

However, the names of the upcoming hurricanes are decided in advance. The region already has an approved list of more than 150 hurricane names. Therefore, the name of the cyclone formed after ‘Yas’ and ‘Gulab’ was also predetermined. Pakistan has chosen him. The special thing is that if any further storm comes in this area, its name will be ‘Shaheen’. Qatar has given this name.

Hurricane Tokte News: Myanmar names first hurricane of the year, find out what Tokte means

These things are kept in mind while naming

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) panel decides on the names of cyclones in the North Indian Ocean-Bay of Bengal-Arabian Sea region. Hurricane names are always short, easy to pronounce and easy to remember. It is chosen in such a way that it will not hurt the feelings of any group of the population around the world, even in a minor way. It should be short, easy to pronounce and not offensive to any member.

Hurricane preparedness review

The storm is likely to affect Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha. According to an official statement, the NCMC, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed the readiness of Union Ministries, agencies and state governments to face the storm in the Bay of Bengal.



NDRF and SDRF team deployed

Three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and one unit of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the north coastal Andhra districts. About 86,000 families are planned to be shifted from low lying areas to relief camps in Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Advised not to go to sea until September 27th

Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Srikakulam where the cyclone could have more impact. Besides, a team has been deployed in Visakhapatnam. A team of SDRF has been deployed for the emergency situation in Visakhapatnam. The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the fishermen of these districts not to go to sea till September 27.