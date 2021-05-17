Cyclone Taukate Damages Set Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Gujarat





Silvassa: Cyclone Taukate has hit varied areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat as each the states are beneath excessive alert since Sunday. Whereas no taking pictures is going on in Maharashtra as a result of Covid-19 lockdown, just a few tv every day soaps are persevering with to shoot in Silvassa, Gujarat. On Sunday evening, rains wreaked havoc on a well-liked present set, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally Learn – Video | Mumbai’s Juhu Seaside Stays Abandoned As Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc In Mumbai

Actor Karan Kundra, who essays the function of Ranveer, shared a video on Instagram tales that featured the scene from their shoot location, with the crew scurrying inside because the rain lashed out the units. The crew members may be seen swiftly getting the cameras and lights safely indoors. The video was, nonetheless, deleted by Karan Kundra later. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways Cancel A number of Trains in View of Cyclone Tauktae Warning | Full Checklist Right here

Watch Right here:

A supply near the manufacturing home instructed Indian Categorical that no main hurt or loss occurred because the group was effectively ready. The supply continued that since they’re taking pictures at a resort, the set-up outdoors was minimal.

The supply stated, “Because the time the forecast occurred, we had been prepared with assets. The rains got here abruptly however we managed to avoid wasting all of the gear. We resumed shoot indoors and filmed later in the backyard as soon as the climate was higher.”

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to induce individuals to remain indoors. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The consequences of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be secure and guarded .. prayers as ever.” Whereas Kajol posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “On this twisty tipsy turvy world generally all you are able to do is benefit from the view.” Kartik Aaryan referred to as cyclone one more reason to remain house.

Different celebrities reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudhry, and Geet Basra additionally posted on social media for his or her followers.