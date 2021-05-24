Cyclone Yaas: Indian Railways cancels several trains between May 24 and 29 as a precautionary measure. Check full list here

By | May 24, 2021
The climate division had earlier warned each state and has launched precautionary measures for every to comply with throughout the landfall. Japanese and the South Japanese (*29*) (SER) have introduced the cancellations of about 119 trains as a precautionary measure.

In view of cyclone Yaas, the Japanese and the South Japanese (*29*) (SER) have introduced the cancellation of about 119 trains as a precautionary measure. Japanese (*29*) shared a list of cancelled trains on Twitter. Western (*29*) has additionally introduced the cancellation of about 7 trains on the Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes.

In a press launch, the SER mentioned that they’re absolutely ready to face all of the challenges as a consequence of cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is anticipated to hit the jap coast and will make landfall on the night of May 26.

The climate division had earlier warned each state and had launched precautionary measures for every to comply with throughout the landfall.

The climate division has additionally predicted heavy rainfall within the close by areas. Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah additionally held a assembly with the CMs of states to be affected by the approaching cyclone.

Check out the entire list of the cancelled trains:

  • 02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 02088 Puri-Howrah cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25
  • 02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant cancelled on May 24 and May 25
  • 02509 Bengaluru Guwahati cancelled on May 27 and May 28
  • 02659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar cancelled on May 23
  • 02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari cancelled on May 24
  • 02666 Kanyakumari Howrah cancelled on May 29
  • 02703 Howrah-Secunderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 02704 Secunderabad- Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02801 Puri- New Delhi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02802 New Delhi-Puri cancelled on May 23, May 24 and May 25
  • 02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24
  • 02816 Anand Vihar-Puri cancelled on May 24 and May 26
  • 02821 Howrah-Chennai cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02822 Chennai-Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi cancelled on May 25
  • 02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24
  • 02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 26 and May 27
  • 02862 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela cancelled on May 26 and May 27
  • 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02875 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 25
  • 02876 Anand Vihar Puri cancelled on May 25
  • 05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
  • 05227 Yesvantpur Muzaffarpur cancelled on May 26
  • 08451 Hatia-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 28
  • 08452 Puri-Hatia cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02209 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi cancelled on May 26
  • 02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 25
  • 02250 New Tinsukia Bangalore on May 28
  • 02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum cancelled on May 25
  • 02641 Thiruvananthapuram Shalimar cancelled on May 27
  • 02643 Ernakulam – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 25
  • 02644 Patna- Ernakulam cancelled on May 27 and May 28
  • 02664 Tiruchchirapalli – Howrah cancelled on May 25
  • 02663 Howrah Tiruchchirapalli cancelled on May 27
  • 02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar cancelled on May 25
  • 02807 Santragachhi – Chennai cancelled on May 25
  • 02808 Chennai Santragachhi cancelled on May 27
  • 02815 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26 and May 27
  • 02819 Bhubaneshwar – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26
  • 02820 Anand Vihar – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25
  • 02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 26
  • 05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram cancelled on May 24
  • 05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 27
  • 02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26
  • 02253 Yesvantpur Bhagalpur cancelled on May 29
  • 02376 Jasidih- Tambaram cancelled on May 26
  • 02375 Tambram Jasidih cancelled on May 29
  • 02507 Trivandrum – Silchar cancelled on May 25
  • 02508 Silchar Trivandrum cancelled on May 27
  • 02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26
  • 02551 Yesvantpur – Kamakhya cancelled on May 29
  • 02611 Chennai – New Jalpaigudi cancelled on May 26
  • 02612 New Jalpaigudi Chennai cancelled on May 28
  • 02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil cancelled on May 26
  • 02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26
  • 02864 Yesvantpur- Howrah cancelled on May 26
  • 02863 Howrah Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
  • 02868 Pondichery – Howrah cancelled on May 26
  • 02867 Howrah Pondichery cancelled on May 30
  • 08419 Puri – Jayanagar cancelled on May 27
  • 08420 Jayanagar Puri cancelled on May 29
  • 08450 Patna – Puri cancelled on May 25
  • 08645 Howrah Hyderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
  • 08646 Hyderabad Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 08047 Howrah – Vasco -da Gama cancelled on May 24 and May 25
  • 08048 Vasco -da Gama – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 27
  • 06170 Villupuram Purulia cancelled on May 26
  • 06169 Purulia Villupuram cancelled on May 28
  • 06178 Villupuram Kharagpur cancelled on May 25
  • 06177 Kharagpur Villupuram cancelled on May 27
  • 08118 Mysuru – Howrah cancelled on May 23
  • 08117 Howrah – Mysuru cancelled on May 28
  • 06598 Howrah – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25
  • 06597 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 27
  • 06578 Guwahati – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
  • 02516 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant cancelled on May 25
  • 02515 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala cancelled on May 25
  • 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26
  • 02837 Howrah – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02838 Puri – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
  • 02878 Ernakulam – Howrah cancelled on May 24
  • 02877 Howrah – Ernakulam cancelled on May 29
  • 02221 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24
  • 02222 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 27
  • 02818 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24
  • 02817 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 29
  • 02767 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Santragachi cancelled on May 24
  • 02768 Santragachi – Hazur Sahib Nanded cancelled on May 26
  • 02834 Howrah – Ahmedabad cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 02833 Ahmedabad – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 29
  • 02810 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 02809 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 28
  • 02280 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 02279 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25
  • 02804 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 02803 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26
  • 05021 Shalimar – Gorakhpur cancelled on May 25
  • 05022 Gorakhpur – Shalimar cancelled on May 24
  • 02906 Howrah – Okha cancelled on May 25
  • 02905 Okha – Howrah cancelled on May 30
  • 02260 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 26
  • 02259 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 25
  • 02227 Howrah – Purulia cancelled on May 26
  • 02228 Purulia – Howrah cancelled on May 26
  • 02895 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 26
  • 02896 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 26
  • 02255 Mumbai LTT – Kamakhya cancelled on May 25
  • 02213 Shalimar – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 26
  • 02214 Patna – Shalimar cancelled on May 25 and May 27
  • 08011/08013 Howrah – Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis cancelled on May 26 and May 27
  • 08012/08014 Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26

    • In the meantime, almost 1,000 personnel have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal for rescue work. The navy and the air drive have additionally saved dozens of plane on stand-by.

