Cyclone Yaas: Indian Railways cancels several trains between May 24 and 29 as a precautionary measure. Check full list here

Cyclone Yaas: Indian (*29*) cancels several trains between May 24 and 29 as a precautionary measure. Check full list here
The climate division had earlier warned each state and has launched precautionary measures for every to comply with throughout the landfall. Japanese and the South Japanese (*29*) (SER) have introduced the cancellations of about 119 trains as a precautionary measure.
(Picture- PTI)
In view of cyclone Yaas, the Japanese and the South Japanese (*29*) (SER) have introduced the cancellation of about 119 trains as a precautionary measure. Japanese (*29*) shared a list of cancelled trains on Twitter. Western (*29*) has additionally introduced the cancellation of about 7 trains on the Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes.
In a press launch, the SER mentioned that they’re absolutely ready to face all of the challenges as a consequence of cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is anticipated to hit the jap coast and will make landfall on the night of May 26.
The climate division had earlier warned each state and had launched precautionary measures for every to comply with throughout the landfall.
The climate division has additionally predicted heavy rainfall within the close by areas. Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah additionally held a assembly with the CMs of states to be affected by the approaching cyclone.
Check out the entire list of the cancelled trains:
(*24*)
02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27
02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27
02088 Puri-Howrah cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25 and May 26
02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25
02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant cancelled on May 24 and May 25
02509 Bengaluru Guwahati cancelled on May 27 and May 28
02659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar cancelled on May 23
02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari cancelled on May 24
02666 Kanyakumari Howrah cancelled on May 29
02703 Howrah-Secunderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
02704 Secunderabad- Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02801 Puri- New Delhi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02802 New Delhi-Puri cancelled on May 23, May 24 and May 25
02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24
02816 Anand Vihar-Puri cancelled on May 24 and May 26
02821 Howrah-Chennai cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02822 Chennai-Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi cancelled on May 25
02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24
02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 26 and May 27
02862 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela cancelled on May 26 and May 27
02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02875 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 25
02876 Anand Vihar Puri cancelled on May 25
05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
05227 Yesvantpur Muzaffarpur cancelled on May 26
08451 Hatia-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 28
08452 Puri-Hatia cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02209 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi cancelled on May 26
02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 25
02250 New Tinsukia Bangalore on May 28
02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum cancelled on May 25
02641 Thiruvananthapuram Shalimar cancelled on May 27
02643 Ernakulam – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 25
02644 Patna- Ernakulam cancelled on May 27 and May 28
02664 Tiruchchirapalli – Howrah cancelled on May 25
02663 Howrah Tiruchchirapalli cancelled on May 27
02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar cancelled on May 25
02807 Santragachhi – Chennai cancelled on May 25
02808 Chennai Santragachhi cancelled on May 27
02815 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26 and May 27
02819 Bhubaneshwar – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26
02820 Anand Vihar – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25
02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 26
05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram cancelled on May 24
05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 27
02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26
02253 Yesvantpur Bhagalpur cancelled on May 29
02376 Jasidih- Tambaram cancelled on May 26
02375 Tambram Jasidih cancelled on May 29
02507 Trivandrum – Silchar cancelled on May 25
02508 Silchar Trivandrum cancelled on May 27
02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26
02551 Yesvantpur – Kamakhya cancelled on May 29
02611 Chennai – New Jalpaigudi cancelled on May 26
02612 New Jalpaigudi Chennai cancelled on May 28
02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil cancelled on May 26
02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26
02864 Yesvantpur- Howrah cancelled on May 26
02863 Howrah Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
02868 Pondichery – Howrah cancelled on May 26
02867 Howrah Pondichery cancelled on May 30
08419 Puri – Jayanagar cancelled on May 27
08420 Jayanagar Puri cancelled on May 29
08450 Patna – Puri cancelled on May 25
08645 Howrah Hyderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27
08646 Hyderabad Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
08047 Howrah – Vasco -da Gama cancelled on May 24 and May 25
08048 Vasco -da Gama – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 27
06170 Villupuram Purulia cancelled on May 26
06169 Purulia Villupuram cancelled on May 28
06178 Villupuram Kharagpur cancelled on May 25
06177 Kharagpur Villupuram cancelled on May 27
08118 Mysuru – Howrah cancelled on May 23
08117 Howrah – Mysuru cancelled on May 28
06598 Howrah – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25
06597 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 27
06578 Guwahati – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24
02516 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant cancelled on May 25
02515 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala cancelled on May 25
07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26
02837 Howrah – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02838 Puri – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26
02878 Ernakulam – Howrah cancelled on May 24
02877 Howrah – Ernakulam cancelled on May 29
02221 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24
02222 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 27
02818 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24
02817 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 29
02767 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Santragachi cancelled on May 24
02768 Santragachi – Hazur Sahib Nanded cancelled on May 26
02834 Howrah – Ahmedabad cancelled on May 25 and May 26
02833 Ahmedabad – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 29
02810 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 25 and May 26
02809 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 28
02280 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 25 and May 26
02279 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25
02804 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 25 and May 26
02803 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26
05021 Shalimar – Gorakhpur cancelled on May 25
05022 Gorakhpur – Shalimar cancelled on May 24
02906 Howrah – Okha cancelled on May 25
02905 Okha – Howrah cancelled on May 30
02260 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 26
02259 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 25
02227 Howrah – Purulia cancelled on May 26
02228 Purulia – Howrah cancelled on May 26
02895 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 26
02896 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 26
02255 Mumbai LTT – Kamakhya cancelled on May 25
02213 Shalimar – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 26
02214 Patna – Shalimar cancelled on May 25 and May 27
08011/08013 Howrah – Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis cancelled on May 26 and May 27
08012/08014 Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26
In the meantime, almost 1,000 personnel have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal for rescue work. The navy and the air drive have additionally saved dozens of plane on stand-by.
Click on here for IndiaToday.in’s full protection of the coronavirus pandemic.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.