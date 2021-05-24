Cyclone Yaas: Indian Railways cancels several trains between May 24 and 29 as a precautionary measure. Check full list here

In view of cyclone Yaas, the Japanese and the South Japanese (*29*) (SER) have introduced the cancellation of about 119 trains as a precautionary measure. Japanese (*29*) shared a list of cancelled trains on Twitter. Western (*29*) has additionally introduced the cancellation of about 7 trains on the Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes.

In a press launch, the SER mentioned that they’re absolutely ready to face all of the challenges as a consequence of cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is anticipated to hit the jap coast and will make landfall on the night of May 26.

The climate division had earlier warned each state and had launched precautionary measures for every to comply with throughout the landfall.

The climate division has additionally predicted heavy rainfall within the close by areas. Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah additionally held a assembly with the CMs of states to be affected by the approaching cyclone.

Check out the entire list of the cancelled trains:

(*24*)

02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02088 Puri-Howrah cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02509 Bengaluru Guwahati cancelled on May 27 and May 28

02659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar cancelled on May 23

02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari cancelled on May 24

02666 Kanyakumari Howrah cancelled on May 29

02703 Howrah-Secunderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02704 Secunderabad- Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02801 Puri- New Delhi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02802 New Delhi-Puri cancelled on May 23, May 24 and May 25

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02816 Anand Vihar-Puri cancelled on May 24 and May 26

02821 Howrah-Chennai cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02822 Chennai-Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi cancelled on May 25

02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02862 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02875 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 25

02876 Anand Vihar Puri cancelled on May 25

05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24

05227 Yesvantpur Muzaffarpur cancelled on May 26

08451 Hatia-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 28

08452 Puri-Hatia cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02209 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi cancelled on May 26

02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 25

02250 New Tinsukia Bangalore on May 28

02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum cancelled on May 25

02641 Thiruvananthapuram Shalimar cancelled on May 27

02643 Ernakulam – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02644 Patna- Ernakulam cancelled on May 27 and May 28

02664 Tiruchchirapalli – Howrah cancelled on May 25

02663 Howrah Tiruchchirapalli cancelled on May 27

02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar cancelled on May 25

02807 Santragachhi – Chennai cancelled on May 25

02808 Chennai Santragachhi cancelled on May 27

02815 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02819 Bhubaneshwar – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26

02820 Anand Vihar – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25

02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 26

05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram cancelled on May 24

05929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 27

02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26

02253 Yesvantpur Bhagalpur cancelled on May 29

02376 Jasidih- Tambaram cancelled on May 26

02375 Tambram Jasidih cancelled on May 29

02507 Trivandrum – Silchar cancelled on May 25

02508 Silchar Trivandrum cancelled on May 27

02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26

02551 Yesvantpur – Kamakhya cancelled on May 29

02611 Chennai – New Jalpaigudi cancelled on May 26

02612 New Jalpaigudi Chennai cancelled on May 28

02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil cancelled on May 26

02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26

02864 Yesvantpur- Howrah cancelled on May 26

02863 Howrah Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24

02868 Pondichery – Howrah cancelled on May 26

02867 Howrah Pondichery cancelled on May 30

08419 Puri – Jayanagar cancelled on May 27

08420 Jayanagar Puri cancelled on May 29

08450 Patna – Puri cancelled on May 25

08645 Howrah Hyderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08646 Hyderabad Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

08047 Howrah – Vasco -da Gama cancelled on May 24 and May 25

08048 Vasco -da Gama – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 27

06170 Villupuram Purulia cancelled on May 26

06169 Purulia Villupuram cancelled on May 28

06178 Villupuram Kharagpur cancelled on May 25

06177 Kharagpur Villupuram cancelled on May 27

08118 Mysuru – Howrah cancelled on May 23

08117 Howrah – Mysuru cancelled on May 28

06598 Howrah – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25

06597 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 27

06578 Guwahati – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24

02516 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant cancelled on May 25

02515 Bengaluru Cant – Agartala cancelled on May 25

07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26

02837 Howrah – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02838 Puri – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02878 Ernakulam – Howrah cancelled on May 24

02877 Howrah – Ernakulam cancelled on May 29

02221 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24

02222 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 27

02818 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24

02817 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 29

02767 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Santragachi cancelled on May 24

02768 Santragachi – Hazur Sahib Nanded cancelled on May 26

02834 Howrah – Ahmedabad cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02833 Ahmedabad – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 29

02810 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02809 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 28

02280 Howrah – Pune cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02279 Pune – Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02804 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02803 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26

05021 Shalimar – Gorakhpur cancelled on May 25

05022 Gorakhpur – Shalimar cancelled on May 24

02906 Howrah – Okha cancelled on May 25

02905 Okha – Howrah cancelled on May 30

02260 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 26

02259 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah cancelled on May 25

02227 Howrah – Purulia cancelled on May 26

02228 Purulia – Howrah cancelled on May 26

02895 Howrah – Ranchi cancelled on May 26

02896 Ranchi – Howrah cancelled on May 26

02255 Mumbai LTT – Kamakhya cancelled on May 25

02213 Shalimar – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 26

02214 Patna – Shalimar cancelled on May 25 and May 27

08011/08013 Howrah – Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis cancelled on May 26 and May 27

08012/08014 Chakradharpur/Bokaro Metal Metropolis – Howrah cancelled on May 25 and May 26

In the meantime, almost 1,000 personnel have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal for rescue work. The navy and the air drive have additionally saved dozens of plane on stand-by.