Cylinder explosion in Mumbai: Cylinder explosion in Dharavi

A tragic incident took place on Sunday in Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. A cylinder exploded in a house, injuring 14 people. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the woman was preparing food at home. All the burn victims have been admitted to the hospital.It is said that more than 70 per cent of the bodies of the two people were burnt in the blast. His condition is critical. Doctors are currently treating everyone. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosion was caused by a leak in the cylinder.

Incidents in Shah Nagar

The incident is being reported in front of Hotel Mubakar in Kamala Nagar in Shahu Nagar, Dharavi. Of the 14 injured, two suffered more than 70 percent burns, while the remaining 12 suffered burns, officials said.

The fire was contained with the help of two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker

After the explosion, firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. Civil ward level personnel were sent to the spot along with two fire trucks and a jumbo water tanker.

An explosion investigation was launched into the cylinder

The fire was contained at 12.43 pm, a Mumbai fire official said. The injured were taken to Sion Hospital. The exact cause of the gas cylinder burst in the house in Dharavi is not yet understood.

