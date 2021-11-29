Czech President Appoints Prime Minister From Inside a Cube

Czech President Milos Zeman, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, sat in a transparent cube on Sunday and appointed the country’s new prime minister.

Mr Zeman, 77, was released from a hospital in Prague on Saturday and is currently being treated. He walked around in a clean box in a wheelchair to appoint Peter Fia as prime minister, pushed by an activist wearing a full protective suit. He was originally scheduled to take the step on Friday, but the event was delayed after a positive test.

If this had happened two years ago, the sight of the world leader locked in a cube might have been the cause of the alarm, but Sunday’s event was as usual, with other participants masked and moving around the room freely. Mr. Fiala and the other speakers stood by one microphone and spoke in the direction of the cube, while Mr. Zeman spoke from the inside using another microphone.

Mr. Zeman’s health has become a matter of concern and speculation across the country; He has diabetes and neuropathy in his legs, which led him to use a wheelchair in April. He was hospitalized in October, but the government did not disclose much about his specific health problems.