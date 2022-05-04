Czech Republic in talks on EU oil embargo exemption, PM says



The Czech Republic will seek a waiver period for the European Union’s proposed embargo on Russian oil, and will have time to increase the capacity of the pipeline, Prime Minister Peter Fialla said on Wednesday.

“We are ready to support this decision (including sanctions on oil), until the Czech Republic increases its capacity in the oil pipeline, which will allow some suspension that could supply oil to the Czech Republic,” Fiala said.

“We’re trying to suspend for two, maybe three years.”

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, along with other drastic measures to punish Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine. These measures include the supply of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

The Czech Republic is seeking to increase the capacity of the TAL pipeline – running from Italy to Germany via Austria – awaiting approval from Bavarian authorities.

During a visit to Berlin on Thursday, he said he would discuss the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz.

The Czech Republic joins other EU countries seeking longer transfers to impose sanctions. Slovakia, which receives almost all of its crude imports from Russia, wants a three-year transition period.

Hungary also said it could not support the measures in their current form.