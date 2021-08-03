D.N.C. Staff to Join Union, in a Milestone for Labor

Democratic National Committee staff are expected to be represented by a union, the first time a national party organization will have a unionized workforce, committee officials said on Tuesday.

About 150 committee employees will join the Service Employees International Union Local 500, a group that represents public sector workers in the District of Columbia and throughout Maryland. They agreed to unionize through what is called a card verification system: a majority of eligible DNC staff have signed cards by choosing to form a union. This type of organizing method is supported in the party platform, which calls for the recognition of unions that form through such systems.

“The DNC has the capacity to be a truly powerful agent of positive change for American workers, and we believe this is an opportunity for us to truly live those values,” said Christen Sparago, who manages monthly donors for the committee and helped lead the organizing efforts.

The push for organizing was supported by DNC executive director Sam Cornale and Mary Beth Cahill, senior advisor and former executive director of the committee.