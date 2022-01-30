DA – Gadget Clock





Two nurses working on Long Island are accused of forging official COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering the information into New York’s statewide database — a scheme that allegedly brought in over $1.5 million.

The district attorney in Suffolk County announced Friday the arrests of Julie DeVuono, 49, and Marissa Urrao, 44, who worked at Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville. DeVuono was the its owner and operator, the DA said.

Between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022, the pair allegedly forged vaccine cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. At their arraignment, prosecutors also accused the duo of writing fake cards for undercover detectives who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The #Suffolk County DA arrested two people including the owner of an Amityville pediatric office for selling fake Covid-19 vaccine cards. $220 for adults, $85 for children. Ledgers show they may have made $1.5 million dollars from this illegal scheme #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/jm0bcOkCeX — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) January 28, 2022

“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

A ledger found at DeVuono’s home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said. Investigators also found $900,000 in U.S. currency at the residence.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery. DeVuono was additionally charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Contact information for their legal defense was not immediately known.