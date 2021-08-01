DaBaby Dropped by Lollapalooza After His Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby’s scheduled performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago was canceled on Sunday after the rapper made homophobic comments that other music artists condemned.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, asked fans to put their phones up if they didn’t have HIV, AIDS or some other sexually transmitted disease “that will kill you in two to three weeks.” .

The comment was part of a series of homophobic and misogynistic remarks the 29-year-old made during his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend.

The Grammy-nominated rapper’s comments sparked a storm inside and outside the music industry.