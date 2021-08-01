DaBaby Dropped by Lollapalooza After His Homophobic Remarks
DaBaby’s scheduled performance at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago was canceled on Sunday after the rapper made homophobic comments that other music artists condemned.
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, asked fans to put their phones up if they didn’t have HIV, AIDS or some other sexually transmitted disease “that will kill you in two to three weeks.” .
The comment was part of a series of homophobic and misogynistic remarks the 29-year-old made during his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend.
The Grammy-nominated rapper’s comments sparked a storm inside and outside the music industry.
He’s lost a contract with clothing brand boohooMAN, he’s no longer on the lineup at Parklife, a UK music festival taking place next month, and he’s been doomed by musicians including Dua Lipa, Elton John and Madonna.
Sunday morning, hours before it happened, the organizers of Lollapalooza announced that DaBaby had been removed from the lineup.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusiveness, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer perform, ”organizers said on Twitter.
Young Thug, another rapper, was scheduled to perform during DaBaby’s 9-hour time slot instead, organizers said.
DaBaby apologized for his comments on Twitter Tuesday, saying that anyone affected by AIDS or HIV has “a right to be upset,” but he added that “you have all digested badly”.
A day after apologizing, he appeared to reverse his mea culpa in the end credits of his new music video. “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you,” the post said.
Representatives for DaBaby did not respond to emails seeking comment on Sunday.
The rapper’s music first climbed the Billboard charts in 2019 with his debut studio album “Baby on Baby”, which included his single “Suge”. He has been nominated for six Grammy Awards in the past two years.
DaBaby collaborated with Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa last year on a remix of her song “Levitating”. Ms Lipa was one of many musicians who decried the rapper’s comments last week.
“I am surprised and horrified by DaBaby’s comments,” Ms. Lipa said on Instagram. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”
Madonna, in a statement on Instagram, corrected the rapper’s scientifically inaccurate comments, adding, “If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ + community about HIV / AIDS, then know what you think.
Elton John said the Twitter that DaBaby’s statement “feeds stigma and discrimination”.
DaBaby was in the spotlight in January after being indicted in Beverly Hills, Calif., For concealing a handgun.
Contrary to what DaBaby says, people with HIV can lead healthy lives if they treat the disease with medication, according to HIV.gov. About 1.2 million Americans are HIV positive, and infection rates have declined in recent years. People with AIDS typically survive three years without treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
#DaBaby #Dropped #Lollapalooza #Homophobic #Remarks
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.