Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021–22: Dabang Delhi won the match unilaterally, defeating Puneri Paltan by a margin of more than 10

PKL 2nd Day Match, Last season’s finalist Dabang Delhi KC started their campaign with a win in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. They defeated Puneri Paltan 41-30 on 23 December and in a match played at Whitefield, Sheraton Grand, Bangalore.

Dabang Delhi raider Naveen Kumar made Super 10 for the 22nd time in his career. He scored 16 raider points in this match. Apart from him, Vijay scored 9 points. Sandeep Narwal scored 3 and Joginder scored 2 points for the team. At the same time, Nitin Tomar scored the highest 7 points from Puneri Paltan. Rahul Chaudhary scored 5 points. Pankaj Mohte also managed to get 4 marks.

Dabang Delhi topped the league standings last season. In the final, they lost 34–39 against Bengal Warriors. However, they defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-finals. Dabang Delhi will be eyeing to fulfill their broken dream last season by winning their maiden PKL trophy this time.