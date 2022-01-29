Dabang Delhi Star Naveen Kumar Passed 12th Exam With his Pro Kabaddi Career Did Job For Continuing Studies

Pro Kabaddi Star Naveen Kumar Continues Study With his Career: In the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi signed Naveen Kumar. He surprised everyone by taking 301 points in the 7th season of PKL.

Pro Kabaddi Star Naveen Kumar Continues Study With his Career: In the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi signed Naveen Kumar. He surprised everyone by taking 301 points in the 7th season of PKL.

Dabang Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar, also known as Naveen Express, has so far taken 135 raid points (total 138 points) in 9 matches of this season. It also includes his seven Super 10s. 21-year-old Naveen was signed by Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6. It is a matter of 2018 when Naveen was only 18 years old.

Naveen Kumar has impressed everyone with his stellar performances in 2018, 2019 and now in 2021-22. Naveen had collected 177 raid points in his first PKL season with 8 Super 10s. Everyone was impressed by his performance. After this, in the 7th season, he surprised everyone when he scored 301 points in 23 matches thanks to 22 Super 10s.

Everyone who knows Naveen Kumar about Kabaddi knows today. But till a few years ago, they had to do some hard work to reach here. It is said that Naveen comes from Sultanpur in Haryana from where many kabaddi warriors originated. Naveen was born on 14 February 2000. His grandfather helped him to progress in Kabaddi.

Had to do job to complete studies

In an interview in 2019, Naveen Kumar had told that, ‘For the happiness of the family, I will have to do both studies and jobs together. I got a job a year back too, which made it very easy for me to continue my further studies. If I don’t get a job then I might not be able to pursue further studies because the financial condition of my family was very bad.

Naveen Kumar also continued his Inter (12th) studies during the sixth season of PKL. After this, during the 7th season, he took admission in BA first year. In this way Naveen continued his studies with Pro Kabaddi. At the same time, if needed, he also did a job to continue studies.

Naveen Kumar has had a stellar performance so far in the PKL 2021-22 season as well. He has so far taken 138 points in 9 matches this season. It also includes 7 Super 10s. His team Dabang Delhi is also second in the points table with 43 points. Dabang Delhi has so far won 7 out of 13 matches and lost 4. Two matches are tied.